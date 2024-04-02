Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski IoT and Microchip Technology Solve Challenges & Pitfalls of IoT Provisioning With Joint Security Solution



Integration of keySTREAM with ECC608 TrustMANAGER simplifies secure provisioning and lifecycle management and sets a new standard in device security and management

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 2 2024 - Kudelski IoT, a division of the Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S), and Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), today announced the integration of Kudelski IoT's keySTREAM with Microchip's ECC608 security ICs and TrustMANAGER. This strategic partnership marks a significant advancement in IoT device security, enabling dynamic, cloud-based provisioning and lifecycle management directly in the field. This avoids the complexities associated with in-factory provisioning and the risks associated with transporting key material throughout the value chain. The integration of the ECC608 TrustMANAGER with Kudelski IoT's keySTREAM platform provides a comprehensive solution for secure, scalable, and efficient device management. It facilitates the creation and management of a dynamic certificate chain, allowing devices to be provisioned and managed securely throughout their lifecycle. This approach not only streamlines the manufacturing process but also meets the increasing demands for security in the IoT space. Frédéric Thomas, CTO of Kudelski IoT, emphasized the importance of the collaboration: "As IoT devices become more embedded in our everyday lives and critical industries, the need for robust security solutions has never been greater. Our partnership with Microchip Technology and the integration of keySTREAM with their ECC608 TrustMANAGER is a significant milestone. It not only advances our mission to secure the IoT ecosystem but also simplifies the provisioning and management of IoT devices, making security accessible to all." The ECC608 TrustMANAGER, enhanced by Kudelski IoT's keySTREAM, enables users to set up their own root Certificate Authority (CA) and manage public key infrastructure (PKI) securely and efficiently. Devices can be activated and managed in the field without the need for supply chain customization, ensuring compliance with evolving security standards and regulations. "As the IoT landscape evolves, so does the complexity of securing it. Our collaboration with Kudelski IoT through the integration of their keySTREAM technology with our ECC608 TrustMANAGER is a testament to our commitment to not just meet, but exceed, the security needs of today's and tomorrow's IoT ecosystems," said Nuri Dagdeviren, Corporate Vice President of Microchip's Secure Products Group. "This partnership empowers our customers to deploy, manage, and secure their IoT devices more efficiently and reliably, ensuring their products meet the highest standards of security and compliance. We are excited to set a new benchmark in IoT security together with Kudelski IoT." This collaboration between Kudelski IoT and Microchip Technology demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing IoT security. By providing a scalable, secure, and user-friendly platform for device provisioning and management, Kudelski IoT and Microchip Technology are setting a new standard in IoT security. About Kudelski IoT Kudelski IoT is the Internet of Things division of Kudelski Group and provides end-to-end IoT solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators, and end-user companies. These solutions and services leverage the group's 30+ years of innovation in digital business model creation; hardware, software and ecosystem design and testing; state-of-the-art security lifecycle management technologies and services and managed operation of complex systems. For more information about Kudelski IoT, please visit www.kudelski-iot.com.

About Kudelski Group The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that encompass digital content security, public access, cybersecurity, and IoT. NAGRA provides end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. SKIDATA is the world market leader in public access and visitor management with over 10,000 installations in over 100 countries, providing fast and safe access for people and vehicles. Kudelski Security is an innovative, independent provider of tailored cybersecurity solutions to help enterprises and public sector institutions assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. Kudelski IoT provides end-to-end solutions, IoT product design, and full-lifecycle services to IoT device manufacturers, ecosystem creators and end-user companies. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com . Media contacts Christopher Schouten

