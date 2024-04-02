Stenograph, LLC: Stenograph Announces the Release of Their Latest Writer, NexGen

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Stenograph, LLC, the industry leader in technology solutions for stenographers for over 85 years, proudly reveals its latest writing machine, NexGen. Delivering dramatic innovation in both hardware and software, NexGen provides users with unparalleled comfort, accuracy, and convenience.









"NexGen has been in development for years, and we are so excited to release this technology to our customers," said Veronika Mikhailova, Senior Product Manager of Writers. "Besides the sleek design elements, NexGen is the most ergonomic writer ever, featuring the softest touch and shortest stroke without compromising precision. In addition, we are thrilled to introduce StenographLink, a true innovation and productivity tool for our customers."

Featuring a futuristic and modern design, NexGen offers users a ~35% larger touchscreen and expanded viewing area. The screen is also ~30% brighter than any other writer, making it easier to read while providing increased clarity and a comfortable visual experience.

One of the most remarkable advancements of NexGen is its ergonomic superiority. With a touch up to ~40% softer and a stroke ~60% shorter than previous paperless writers, NexGen redefines user comfort by significantly reducing fatigue and strain. This design ensures stenographers can maintain the highest level of accuracy without compromising their physical well-being.

NexGen also introduces StenographLink, a cutting-edge innovation that elevates the user's efficiency and productivity. By linking directly with Stenograph's Technical Support team, our knowledgeable factory-trained technicians can quickly suggest adjustments to optimize your writing accuracy and translation, thus saving countless hours and dollars in writer adjustment and editing time. StenographLink also enables "over the air" writer updates, eliminating the necessity for a computer connection to download software.

"NexGen represents the most advanced writer technology and affirms our commitment to empowering stenographers with the tools they need to be more productive and profitable," said Michelle McLaughlin, Vice President of Steno Sales. "With its forward-thinking innovation, focus on ergonomics and attention to precision, NexGen redefines writer excellence."

Contact your District Sales Manager or our team at (800) 323-4247 for more information on NexGen, and pricing details. Visit us at STARCON24 in San Diego, CA, April 18-20, 2024, to try NexGen in person and have a chance to win a NexGen. At STARCON24, Stenograph will be presenting a convention special cash offer of $5,295 plus tax or $1,450 CashBack for Luminex II, Luminex, or Diamante, plus a free bag.

Stenograph is a market leader in providing technology solutions for the legal transcription industry. For over 85 years, we have built our reputation by leading the industry in technical innovation, quality, and exceptional service. For questions about Stenograph, contact Mark Kuczora, Vice President of Marketing at Stenograph, at mkuczora@stenograph.com or call (800) 323-4247.





