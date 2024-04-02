Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024 | 18:02
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emissions Reduction Alberta Invests in CruxOCM's Innovative Energy Solutions to Advance Sustainability and Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Crux Operations Control Management Limited (CruxOCM), a pioneer in autonomous operations control management software for the energy sector, announced today a significant investment from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA). This investment from the Government of Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) Fund, signifies a pivotal moment in advancing CruxOCM's transformative solutions to drive sustainability and efficiency across the industry.

Aligned with ERA's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in Alberta's energy sector, this funding empowers CruxOCM to further enhance its cutting-edge software through the creation of two software solutions that will autonomously adjust oil and gas pipeline operations to optimize energy usage. The investment highlights a shared vision to revolutionize the industry's control rooms and optimize efficiency across pipeline operations.

"We are excited to receive this investment from Emissions Reduction Alberta, which will propel our efforts to innovate and catalyze positive change within the energy sector," remarked Adam Marsden, Chief Revenue Officer at CruxOCM. "With support from the Government of Alberta and ERA funding, our pipeBOT technology enhancements provide significant improvement in enhancing efficiency, reducing emissions, and contributes to a long-term impact on the planet and sustainability for Alberta and Canada" said Chief Executive Officer, Vicki Knott at CruxOCM.

CruxOCM's groundbreaking RIPA software platform delivers unparalleled execution of control room operations, streamlining critical processes and optimizing flow rates to bolster operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. With ERA's backing, CruxOCM is prepared to further elevate its technology, empowering clients to navigate operational challenges and maximize sustainability. As CruxOCM continues its expansion, it remains steadfast in nurturing a culture of innovation, trust, and collaboration. The investment from ERA will accelerate CruxOCM's growth trajectory, driving significant progress towards a more sustainable future for the energy sector.

For more information about CruxOCM and its solutions, please visit www.cruxocm.com.

About CruxOCM

Our mission is to empower control room operators; to supplement the important work they do with the automated tools of the future designed to increase efficiency and safety, and in turn, revolutionize the industrial automation and control room landscape through Robotic Industrial Process Automation (RIPA). CruxOCM was created to provide control room operators with the best tools for safe and efficient operations, while minimizing environmental impact and maximizing revenue. Inspired by our founders' experiences in control rooms and process control, we developed software similar to autopilot for pilots. Our team comprises industry experts in engineering, control room operations, advanced process control, and technology, including energy industry veterans. With our core values as our guide, we look forward to intelligently and creatively tackling future challenges.

Contact:

Michelle Palmer
Marketing Associate
CruxOCM
Email: palmerm@cruxocm.com
Phone: (587) 436-3414

SOURCE: CruxOCM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.