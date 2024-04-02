Stadler says it has wrapped up a hydrogen train test, while Ballard has secured a long-term agreement to supply 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines through 2027. Stadler said that the FLIRT H2 has made it into the Guinness World Records database for the longest distance traveled by a pilot hydrogen fuel-cell, electric multiple-unit passenger train without refueling or recharging, covering 1,741. 7 miles (2,803 kilometers). The Swiss company presented the train at InnoTrans 2022 in Berlin. "A significant number of detailed solutions were developed to integrate fuel cells and hydrogen storage systems ...

