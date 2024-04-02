The Dutch government, through a new open-access PV database, has discovered that approximately 50% of all rooftops in the Netherlands could potentially host PV systems. However, only 8% of them could immediately accommodate solar arrays without the need for obstacle removal. Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland (RVO), a state-owned agency in the Netherlands, published an open-access database in December 2023 of all rooftops and parking areas across the country that could be used for solar panel installations. A few months after its launch, the RVO said the new tool has already helped to identify ...

