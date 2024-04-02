Citycon Oyj: Changes in company's own shares

HELSINKI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
02.04.2024 at 18:45 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
02/04/2024
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
21 500
Average price/share, EUR
38,091
Total price, EUR
81 895,65
The shares are repurchased in order to execute the company's share-based incentive programmes, based on the decision of the Board of Directors on 19 March 2024 as disclosed on a stock exchange release on 19 March 2024.
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 21 500 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI PLC
Joachim Dannberg
For further information, please contact:
Sakari Järvelä
Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 50 387 8180
sakari.jarvela@citycon.com
