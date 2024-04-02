Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A0B6TF | ISIN: LT0000102337 | Ticker-Symbol: WHX
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:13 Uhr
2,920 Euro
+0,015
+0,52 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
02.04.2024
Turnover of Apranga Group in March 2024

Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 26.3 million in March 2024 and increased by 13.9% compared to March 2023.

In Q1 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 72.2 million and increased by 11.0% year-to-year.

In Q1 2024, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 8.9% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 17.6% and in Estonia increased by 8.3%.

In Q1 2024, Apranga Group opened 1 new store, renovated 4 stores and closed 2 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (99 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 90.7 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 0.1% during the year.

Rimantas Perveneckas
"Apranga" Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


