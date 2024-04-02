Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Donald F. Dickerson Associates, Inc. Will Join Coffman Engineers

Los Angeles MEP Engineering Firm Expands Regional Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Multidiscipline consulting engineering firm Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today that Donald F. Dickerson Associates, Inc. (DFDA), a mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering firm, has executed a letter of intent to join Coffman. The companies plan to finalize the asset purchase agreement in April 2024. Coffman will welcome DFDA's three owners - April Trafton; Phillip Trafton, CPD, LEED AP; Andranik (Andy) Khechoumian, PE - and 18 staff members to the company when the agreement is finalized. The transition focuses on providing continuity in services for DFDA clients and long-term career opportunities for DFDA employees.





DFDA and Coffman Engineers

DFDA and Coffman Engineers logos





"Phillip, Andy, and I have loved our long careers, dedicated staff, and clients at DFDA. This new chapter allows us to continue serving clients how we have, and we will have access to additional resources and services at Coffman," said April Trafton, DFDA President. "DFDA has always been a family firm. I know my father Donald Dickerson would have been excited for us to become part of the Coffman team and continue that legacy."

DFDA and Coffman share similar project experience across many markets, and DFDA brings significant experience in high-rise, multi-family, and mixed-use projects. Leadership and staff from both firms have longstanding relationships and working partnerships, which provide a foundation for a smooth transition of projects, clients, and employees.

"DFDA has a long and respected history in LA and throughout California, and it is an honor to join with their engineers and designers and gain the experience they bring. Both of our firms share a commitment to high-quality services and a friendly work culture, and we've already proven that this will be an amazing team," said Jonathan Wirthlin, PE, Vice President and Managing Principal of Los Angeles for Coffman.

After the agreement is finalized, DFDA, as Coffman Engineers, will continue to support clients and honor project commitments with the same staff and quality. DFDA will move to Coffman's new office space in the West San Fernando Valley within a few months after closing. Together, DFDA and Coffman will provide clients with increased MEP capacity in addition to Coffman's existing capabilities in civil, structural, and fire protection engineering.

Visit www.coffman.com/news/dfda-joins-coffman-engineers/ for more information.

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 780+ employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

For more information about this topic, please call Beth Shimogawa at 808.387.4928 or email beth.shimogawa@coffman.com.

Contact Information

Beth Shimogawa

Corporate Communications

beth.shimogawa@coffman.com

808-687-8884

Related Files

Press Release_DFDA Will Join Coffman Engineers

DFDA Coffman Fact Sheet - 040124

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.