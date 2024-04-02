Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Robust and Portable Baby Scales Reshape Medical & Physician Scale Industry, the Market to Reach $725 Million by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global medical & physician scale market is growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during 2023-2029.

The Global Medical & Physician Scale Market Report Scope?

Report Attributes? Details?? Market Size (2029)? USD 725.04 Million Market Size (2023)? USD 469.89 Million CAGR (2023-2029)? 7.50 % Historic Year? 2020-2022? Base Year? 2023 Forecast Year? 2024-2029? Market Segmentation? Product, End-User, Type and Geography Geographic Analysis? North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics?? Increases Self-Health Awareness

Increasing the Expansion of Hospitals

Diagnostic of Malnutrition with Weigh Scale



The introduction of essential features in baby scales tailored for the professional medical sector has had a significant impact on the medical scale market. With Class III approval ensuring reliability and accuracy, these scales meet stringent standards for medical environments. Emphasizing robustness and lightweight design, they cater to diverse needs, from delivery rooms to house calls. Battery-operated functionality, with options for rechargeable batteries, enhances portability, benefiting on-the-go healthcare practitioners. Features like the tare function contribute to accurate measurements by removing extraneous weight, while the wipe-clean surface addresses hygiene concerns in maternity wards, aligning with stringent infection control measures. These advances in baby scale features have positively influenced the medical scale market, providing tools prioritizing accuracy, convenience, and hygiene in newborn care. For instance, Tanita offers the BD-815U Pediatric & Neonatal Infant Weight Scale, capturing weights of premature infants and babies with accuracy ranging from 0.1oz/2g up to 12lbs/6kg and 0.2oz/4g up to 33lbs/15kg, featuring a large 1.3" blue backlight display. Similarly, Seca's Seca 334 digital baby weighing scale offers key features such as the BMIF for monitoring babies' milk intake and a large bright LCD, enhancing the company's product portfolio and consumer base in the infant medical scale segment.

Demand Insight Across Medical & Physician Scale Market

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the demand for medical and physician scales is on the rise, fueled by the increased prevalence of bariatric surgery in countries like India and South Korea. Additionally, technological advancements in these nations contribute to the growing demand. China led the region in 2023, accounting for the highest revenue share at 23.98%, mainly due to increased government investments in healthcare infrastructure.

In North America, particularly in the United States, the demand for medical and physician scales dominates globally, capturing 84.05% of the market share. This is driven by the concentration of manufacturers and the prevalence of organ transplant surgeries. Meanwhile, in Canada, increasing health awareness among consumers is boosting demand for these devices.

In Europe, several factors influence the demand for medical and physician scales. The aging population, leading to a higher demand for chronic disease management and elder care, plays a significant role. Europe's leadership in medical technology development also drives demand for innovative solutions, including medical scales. However, budget constraints in some countries limit accessibility and affordability of advanced technologies like medical and physician scales, despite the region's generally high average income.

Latin America is witnessing a surge in demand for medical and physician scales due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes in the middle class, and a high prevalence of chronic diseases. In the Middle East and Africa (MEA), factors such as high population growth, increased government investment in healthcare programs, and the proliferation of blood donation camps are driving the heightened demand for medical & physician scale in the region.

Recent Vendors Activities

Shekel: Currently, the organization focuses on technological advancement in the medical market, including AI, machine learning, IoT, and AR/VR, to develop solutions that empower healthcare providers and enable them to deliver high-quality, personalized care. Furthermore, the company focuses on fostering partnerships and collaborations with healthcare professionals to drive innovation and increase its consumer base in the market.

MyWeigh: The organization has patented weigh-meter technology. Through this innovation, the company's products are protected against crushed load cells resulting from excessive weight placed on the weighing platform. In addition, the company utilizes tempered glass trays, which are thermally stronger than normal glass, thus ensuring that the scales are built to last. The firm sells its products through HBI Technologies, which also provides customer support for MyWeigh scales, thereby expanding the organization's distribution channel in the market. Through this, the company drives business growth and attracts more consumers in the market.

SR Instruments: In 2019, the company introduced the SR635i pediatric scale, with key features of a spacious contoured weighing platform designed to provide comfort and stability for infants and toddlers during weighing procedures. It is available in two options: SR635i, which features locking casters and two storage shelves, the cart facilitates convenient movement and storage, enhancing operational efficiency, and SR630i offers a compact tabletop design for facilities where space is a constraint, providing flexibility without compromising on performance. In 2017, the firm introduced the Extra-large Hospital Stretcher Scale SR7020i, with innovative features such as a versatile, wall-mount scale with a 1,000-pound capacity, ideal for accommodating diverse patient needs in healthcare facilities. Moreover, the low-profile design, gas spring assistance, and optional EHR output offer convenience and efficiency for medical professionals. Through this, the firm increases its product portfolio and expands its market.

The Medical & Physician Scale Market?Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:???

Market size and growth forecast for 10 years from 2020-2029???????????

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the medical & physician scale market over the specified time frame.?????????????

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the medical & physician scale market?growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.?????????????

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the medical & physician scale market?size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.?????????????

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the medical & physician scale market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.?????????????

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the medical & physician scale market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.?????????????

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the medical & physician scale market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.?????????????

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the medical & physician scale market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.??????

Key Company Profiles

A&D Company, Limited

DETECTO

KERN & SOHN GmbH

MyWeigh

Natus Medical Incorporated

seca

SR Instruments

Shekel

TANITA

Other Prominent Vendors

Adam Equipment

Befour

Brecknell Scales

CAS

Charder Electronic

Contech Instruments

Doran Scales

EagleScales

Fairbanks Scales

Health-o-Meter

INEVIFIT

InBody

METTLER TOLEDO

Marsden Group

OHAUS

OMRON Healthcare

PCE Instruments

Precisa

RADWAG Balances and Scales

Rice Lake Weighing Systems

Soehnle Industrial Solutions

SHINKO DENSHI

Summit Measurement

Truweigh

Taylor USA

Wedderburn

Wunder Sa.Bi. Srl

Withings

Market Segmentation

Product

Floor Scale

Infant/Baby Scale

Chair Scale

Body Fat Scale

Others

End-user

Hospital

Clinic & Nursing Homes

Care Settings

Type

Electronic

Mechanical

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Chile



Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report:?

How big is the medical and physician scale market?

What is the growth rate of the global medical and physician scale market?

Which region dominates the global medical and physician scale market share?

What are the significant medical and physician scale market trends?

Who are the key players in the global medical and physician scale market?

