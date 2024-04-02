Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Apr-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      280,000 
Highest price paid per share:         43.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          39.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 41.9134p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,313,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,313,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      41.9134p                    280,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
12811               43.50       08:14:59          00069413603TRLO0      XLON 
12746               43.50       08:15:02          00069413606TRLO0      XLON 
1707               43.40       08:28:50          00069413941TRLO0      XLON 
10713               43.40       08:28:51          00069413942TRLO0      XLON 
2884               42.70       08:41:43          00069414369TRLO0      XLON 
11011               42.70       08:41:43          00069414370TRLO0      XLON 
216                42.10       08:50:45          00069414571TRLO0      XLON 
183                42.10       09:54:45          00069415937TRLO0      XLON 
10141               42.10       10:15:29          00069416417TRLO0      XLON 
12798               42.10       10:15:29          00069416418TRLO0      XLON 
1030               42.10       10:15:29          00069416419TRLO0      XLON 
441                42.10       10:15:29          00069416420TRLO0      XLON 
809                42.10       10:15:29          00069416421TRLO0      XLON 
10000               42.10       10:15:36          00069416423TRLO0      XLON 
1674               42.10       10:15:36          00069416424TRLO0      XLON 
13812               42.10       10:15:36          00069416425TRLO0      XLON 
2266               42.10       10:15:48          00069416429TRLO0      XLON 
104                42.10       10:15:48          00069416430TRLO0      XLON 
4653               42.10       10:15:48          00069416431TRLO0      XLON 
5000               42.10       10:15:54          00069416434TRLO0      XLON 
849                42.10       10:16:16          00069416441TRLO0      XLON 
50000               42.00       10:21:15          00069416570TRLO0      XLON 
3000               42.00       10:42:02          00069417507TRLO0      XLON 
8786               42.00       10:42:02          00069417508TRLO0      XLON 
3384               42.10       12:35:42          00069420188TRLO0      XLON 
9355               42.10       12:35:42          00069420189TRLO0      XLON 
3534               42.10       12:35:42          00069420190TRLO0      XLON 
9791               42.10       12:35:42          00069420191TRLO0      XLON 
30000               41.00       13:57:40          00069422319TRLO0      XLON 
10447               41.00       14:22:54          00069423562TRLO0      XLON 
10525               41.00       14:25:00          00069423633TRLO0      XLON 
5926               40.00       14:36:34          00069424162TRLO0      XLON 
7500               39.50       14:40:47          00069424345TRLO0      XLON 
5805               40.10       15:44:12          00069426893TRLO0      XLON 
3092               41.00       15:56:42          00069427635TRLO0      XLON 
3007               41.00       15:56:42          00069427636TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 313101 
EQS News ID:  1871805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 12:24 ET (16:24 GMT)

