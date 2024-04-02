Frito-Lay North America: Frito-Lay and Quaker Employee Resource Group Champions Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay and Quaker take pride in fostering an inclusive workplace where every individual feels a sense of belonging, championing diversity through community support. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) actualize this commitment by providing associates with avenues for personal and professional growth.

One such ERG, Women of Color, actively contributes to strategizing initiatives to enhance inclusivity and representation, while also offering meaningful career development opportunities.

Smita Corley, Corporate Audit Senior Director for IT at PepsiCo, reflected on the benefits of being a part of the Women of Color ERG and how it affects not only employees, but stakeholders as well, "it's important for PepsiCo to support and sponsor these ERGs, so that we can connect with our communities. It also affords us the opportunity to reflect the palates and changing tastes of our consumer base and service those consumers and customers in the communities in which we live".

