ACCESSWIRE
02.04.2024 | 19:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frito-Lay North America: Frito-Lay and Quaker Employee Resource Group Champions Diversity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay and Quaker take pride in fostering an inclusive workplace where every individual feels a sense of belonging, championing diversity through community support. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) actualize this commitment by providing associates with avenues for personal and professional growth.

https://www.3blmedia.com/sites/default/files/2024-03/WOC_FRITOLAY_31924.mp4

One such ERG, Women of Color, actively contributes to strategizing initiatives to enhance inclusivity and representation, while also offering meaningful career development opportunities.

Smita Corley, Corporate Audit Senior Director for IT at PepsiCo, reflected on the benefits of being a part of the Women of Color ERG and how it affects not only employees, but stakeholders as well, "it's important for PepsiCo to support and sponsor these ERGs, so that we can connect with our communities. It also affords us the opportunity to reflect the palates and changing tastes of our consumer base and service those consumers and customers in the communities in which we live".

Learn more about how Employee Resource Groups foster purpose and belonging at PepsiCo here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Frito-Lay North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Frito-Lay North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/frito-lay-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Frito-Lay North America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
