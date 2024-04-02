Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Shipwell, the provider of the award-winning Shipwell TMS platform, proudly announces its recognition as a Challenger in the 2024 newly-released Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS).

It is the fourth year Shipwell has been featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS.

Mid-market and enterprise shippers, in particular, find the Shipwell TMS appealing due to its combination of cloud-native, high-performing technology, easy implementation, built-in visibility, and innovative design. This alternative addresses the limitations of legacy spreadsheet and email methods, as well as the rigid software applications that were prevalent even among large enterprises before recent global supply chain disruptions necessitated adaptation.

To access a complimentary copy of the report, click here.

Objectivity Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 27 March 2024

About Shipwell:

At Shipwell, we empower supply chains with increased efficiency and service effectiveness at scale. We extend functional coverage and accessibility, including capabilities previously out of the technical reach and affordability of most shippers today. Indeed, our solution combines everything shippers need, from transportation management and visibility to procurement, in a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform so shippers can effectively operate, manage, and optimize the entire process seamlessly. Many industry experts have recognized Shipwell's traction in the market and have differentiated Shipwell as a leader in the logistics industry, including Gartner, Food Logistics, FreightWaves, Deloitte, and Forbes. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

Media Contacts:

Karen Sage

Chief Marketing Officer, Shipwell

karen@shipwell.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203968

SOURCE: Shipwell Inc.