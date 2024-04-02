Allied Universal Named to Newsweek List of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / In recognition of April's Celebrate Diversity Month, Allied Universal®, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, is proud to announce it is has been named to the Newsweek list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 with a ranking of four and a half out of five stars. The list was compiled based on data and interviews with HR professionals and a diverse group of employees.

"It is a privilege to be recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "At Allied Universal, we are committed to fostering a caring workplace that is diverse, inclusive, and reflective of the communities and customers we serve. This recognition by Newsweek confirms that we are on the right track. We are proud of all our employees and are grateful that they chose Allied Universal as their workplace."

As an employer of choice, Allied Universal believes that when people feel valued and included, they are more creative, innovative and successful. We actively seek candidates from all backgrounds and identities to respectfully serve our clients, communities and each other. We are committed to fostering a workplace that celebrates and embraces diversity in all its forms.

To read more, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-greatest-workplaces-diversity-2024.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

