Cintas Is Recognized as One of Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024

Cintas has again been recognized for its ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2024 by Newsweek for its continued commitment to building a diverse and inclusive workplace. Cintas has championed diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives for more than 20 years through programs such as the Partner Business Resource Groups (PBRGs), which are designed to enhance leadership and interpersonal skills and expand awareness. The company is also committed to diversity and inclusion through its acclaimed supplier diversity program and philanthropic endeavors.

"Diversity and inclusion have been at the roots of our company since inception by our founder, Dick Farmer," said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. "Fostering an environment where our employee-partners feel empowered, respected and inspired is critical for the long-term success of our business and our employee-partners. It's an honor to continually be recognized for these efforts."

Newsweek's Best Employers for Diversity 2024 list was determined in partnership with global research firm Plant-A Insights Group, which conducted a survey that involved an assessment of publicly accessible data, discussions and interviews with HR professionals and large-scale confidential online surveys organized among employees from U.S. companies. The survey of over 220,000+ individuals included representation at over 1.5 million companies in America, making it one of America's largest independent employee studies.

"Having employee-partners with different backgrounds and unique perspectives helps foster innovation, problem-solving and better outcomes," said Max Langenkamp, Cintas Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. "We're committed to empowering and engaging our employee-partners so that they can feel confident being their own person and the best version of themselves."

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

