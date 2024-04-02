Floafers Collaborates with Superstar HARDY for Exclusive Shoe Capsule Launching April 2

HOLMDEL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Floafers, the innovative footwear brand renowned for blending style, comfort, and functionality, is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with superstar musician HARDY. This partnership will unveil a unique capsule of shoes, set to launch on April 2, embodying the spirit of adventure and the fusion of music and fashion.

Floafers x HARDY m+C Driver - photo credit: Matt Pask

The collaboration between Floafers and HARDY is more than a meeting of styles; it's a celebration of shared values and a passion for pushing boundaries. HARDY, known for his dynamic sound and authentic storytelling, brings a fresh, edgy vibe to Floafers' classic design, appealing to fans of both music and fashion.

"We're excited to partner with HARDY, an artist whose bold personal style, boundary pushing music and his love for the outdoors resonate deeply with our brand," said Larry Reines, CEO of Floafers. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our desire to explore new territories in footwear.

CMO David Giordano added "Joining forces with HARDY allows us to blend the worlds of country, rock and innovative footwear, offering our customers a unique capsule that's as daring as it is refined. It's a pivotal step in our journey to reposition Floafers and expand our reach"

The launch highlights Floafers' dedication to redefining footwear through collaborations that speak to specific yet broad audiences. With the addition of new executives, Larry Reines and David Giordano, Floafers is poised to make significant strides in the industry, marked by this highly visible collaboration.

Designed for the adventurous at heart and those who seek a blend of comfort and style, the HARDY x Floafers capsule will feature designs inspired by HARDY's charismatic persona and the effortless cool of Floafers' shoes. The collection promises to be a hit among fans of both the artist and the brand, offering something truly special in the footwear market.

The exclusive capsule will be available on Floafers' website and Zappos.com. For more information and to stay updated on the launch, follow Floafers and HARDY on social media.

HARDY wearing his exclusive Floafers m+C Driver - photo credit: Matt Pask

About Floafers

Floafers is an innovative footwear brand that specializes in designing stylish, water-proof shoes that don't compromise on comfort or functionality. Known for their versatility and durability, Floafers shoes are perfect for those who value both fashion and practicality. With the introduction of new leadership and exciting collaborations, Floafers is on a mission to revolutionize the footwear industry.

About HARDY

Big Loud Records heavy hitter HARDY has never been just one thing. Kicking down the door on his next chapter of music now, he returns with "QUIT!!," an autobiographical and referential spoken word track that recaps his journey to becoming "Nashville's nü-metal king" (Los Angeles Times), and "ROCKSTAR," his next single to rock radio. HARDY soared to new heights in 2023 with the release of critically acclaimed half-country, half-rock sophomore album the mockingbird & THE CROW, adding to four billion career streams. The 17-track effort debuted top five all-genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and topped seven additional Billboard charts in its first week, including Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Album Sales. The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as "a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive" (American Songwriter), "capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all" (Rolling Stone). A five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY has written 15 #1 singles including his own two-times Platinum chart topper "ONE BEER" featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the platinum Dierks Bentley + BRELAND collaboration "Beers On Me," game-changing two-times Platinum duet "wait in the truck" feat. Lainey Wilson and first-ever rock radio #1 "JACK." He's previously toured with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more.

Contact:

David Giordano

Head of Public Relations, Floafers

David.giordano@floafers.com

phone, 732-807-1900

www.floafers.com

For HARDY please contact:

Reid Kutrow or Carla Sacks at Sacks & Co., 212-741-1000

reid.kutrow@sacksco.com

carla@sacksco.com

