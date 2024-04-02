Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 avril/April 2024) - Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (JUBA) has announced a name and symbol change to Giant Mining Corp. (BFG) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every twenty (20) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 3,405,085 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on April 4, 2024.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on April 3, 2024. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

Majuba Hill Copper Corp. (JUBA) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Giant Mining Corp. (BFG) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour vingt (20) actions ordinaires pré-regroupées.

En conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 3 405 085 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom, symbole, et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 4 avril 2024.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 3 avril 2024. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée : Le 4 avril/April 2024 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement : Le 5 avril/April 2024 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue : Le 5 avril/April 2024 New Name/Nouveau Nom : Giant Mining Corp. New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole : BFG NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 37452L 10 8 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 37452L 10 8 5 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole : JUBA Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 56086E108/CA56086E1088

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)