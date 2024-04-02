Ideal Power Announces Plans for Upcoming Investor Conferences

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 3, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) ("Ideal Power," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced management's plans for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Ideal Power plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on April 3 at 2:40 ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Ideal Power plans to participate in one-on-one meetings at the Alliance Global Partners Virtual Energy Conference on April 10, 2024. Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with Ideal Power on April 10 by contacting their Alliance Global Partners representative, or email Jeff Christensen of Ideal Power, Investor Relations at jchristensen@darrowir.com.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is pioneering the development and commercialization of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS/data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch that delivers substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power's B-TRAN can reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.IdealPower.com, on LinkedIn, on Twitter, and on Facebook.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

jchristensen@darrowir.com

703-297-6917

