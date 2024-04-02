Vicinity Motor Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Q4 2023 Deliveries of 11 Vicinity Classic Transit Buses Generate $5.1M in Revenue

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC) ("Vicinity" or the "Company"), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today reported its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Order backlog as of December 31, 2023 exceeded $125 million, of which electric vehicles accounted for over 75%.

Revenue increased to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the sale of 11 Vicinity Classic transit buses.

Invoiced 71 EV trucks to dealers in December of 2023, which were not recognized as revenue in 2023 results, with upfitting of boxes and delivery of trucks scheduled in 2024.

Secured four (4) new VMC 1200 distribution agreements to establish new dealerships in strategic markets across Canada, including two (2) new dealerships in Ontario, one (1) new dealership in Quebec, and one (1) new dealership in Alberta.

Secured new orders for twenty (20) Vicinity Classic Clean Diesel Buses from Autobus La Québécoise for delivery in 2024 in Quebec, Canada.

Partnered with automated driving software platform provider ADASTEC to create an SAE Level-4 automated Vicinity Lighting EV transit bus (the Vicinity Autonomous Lightning EV) for the North American market, signing agreements to deploy a vehicle at both Michigan State University and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus in mid-2024.

Management Commentary

"The fourth quarter of 2023 demonstrated an increasing pace of operational execution and a growing cadence of sales momentum across all of our product lines with the invoicing of 71 VMC 1200 electric trucks for delivery in 2024 and the successful delivery of 11 Vicinity Classic transit buses to our eager customer base," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "To enable this growth, we remain highly focused on the ongoing buildout of our North American VMC 1200 dealer network, adding four new partners in recent months. Each partner has exceptional experience and expertise in their respective regions, making them well suited to help fleet operators seamlessly transition to an all-electric future and expand VMC 1200 sales and service coverage in strategic markets across Canada.

"The VMC 1200 provides an ideal entry into the underserved commercial EV market for dealerships, with an extremely attractive price point that is further reduced through Canadian federal and provincial rebates. For example, we were recently approved by the Quebec Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility in Canada for the VMC 1200 to be included in its Écocamionnage Program to incentivize the electrification of the commercial freight and heavy vehicle transportation industry. This CAD$85,000 incentive represents an exciting opportunity to attract attention and lower costs for new buyers who are considering making the transition to EVs.

"We also continued to seek new partners and opportunities for the forthcoming Vicinity Lighting EV transit bus. During the fourth quarter of 2023 we partnered with automated driving software platform provider ADASTEC to create an SAE Level-4 automated Vicinity Lighting EV transit bus - the Vicinity Autonomous Lightning EV - for the North American market. This innovative new commercial partnership brings together our expertise in transit buses with ADASTEC's SAE Level-4 automated driving software platform. The collaboration is set to be the first of its kind in North America, marking a substantial leap in the realm of transportation, with a strong emphasis on automated, connected, and shared solutions - driving innovation, accessibility, and sustainability. We have signed agreements with Michigan State University and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to deploy initial Vicinity Autonomous Lightning Electric transit buses in the second quarter of 2024.

"During the fourth quarter, our transit bus business continued to provide a solid recurring customer base, with strong order momentum for the Vicinity Classic transit bus. A new purchase order from Autobus La Québécoise for Vicinity Classic buses to service the City of Joliette, Quebec, and a follow-on purchase order to service the cities of La Prairie, Candiac, Saint-Philippe, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine in Quebec once again demonstrated our position as the market leader in the Canadian mid-sized heavy-duty segment. Our transit buses will continue to play an important role in our backlog, providing an important pillar while we concurrently grow our electric vehicle business.

"Looking ahead, with a growing sales funnel and strong backlog - which exceeded $125 million as of December 31, 2023 - we are laying the foundation for future success. The increasing adoption of commercial EVs is being driven by government incentives, corporate sustainability goals and declining cost of ownership - with our EV lineup and growing dealer network capitalizing on this transition to be the commercial EV supplier of choice for many. I look forward to providing additional updates in the months to come as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for my fellow shareholders," concluded Trainer.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

All figures stated in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $5.1 million, as compared to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue totaled $19.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $18.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by the sale of 11 bus deliveries in the fourth quarter, as compared to 11 trucks in the same year-ago quarter.

Gross loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 improved to $0.4 million, or (9%) of revenue, as compared to a gross loss of $0.6 million, or (28%) of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross profit totaled $2.1 million, or 11% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $0.4 million, or 2% of revenue, in the year ended December 31, 2022. The higher margins realized in 2023 are mainly a result of a product mix that has increasingly shifted towards electric trucks, which generally have a higher margin profile as compared to transit buses.

Cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $5.7 million, as compared to $3.9 million in 2022. Cash used in operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $24.7 million, as compared to $9.1 million in 2022.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $9.1 million, or $(0.20) per basic and diluted share, as compared to $3.8 million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, improved to $16.6 million, or $(0.36) per basic and diluted share, as compared to $18.0 million, or $(0.45) per basic and diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $3.2 million, as compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 totaled $6.9 million, as compared to $7.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 totaled $2.0 million, as compared to $1.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S./Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-3982

International Dial-in: 1-201-493-6780

Conference ID: 13745184

Webcast: Vicinity Motor Q4 & FY2023 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through Wednesday, May 1, 2024. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13745184. A webcast will also be available by clicking here: Vicinity Motor Q4 & FY2023 Webcast.

About Vicinity Motor Corp.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) (TSXV:VMC) ("VMC") is a North American supplier of electric vehicles for both public and commercial enterprise use. The Company leverages a dealer network and close relationships with world-class manufacturing partners to supply its flagship electric, CNG and clean-diesel Vicinity buses, as well as the VMC 1200 electric truck to the transit and industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.vicinitymotorcorp.com.

The following table reconciles net earnings or losses to Adjusted EBITDA based on the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

(US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 3 months ended December 31, 2023 3 months ended December 31, 2022 Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended

December 31, 2022 Net Comprehensive loss (9,108 ) (3,828 ) (16,633 ) (17,948 ) Add back Stock based compensation 470 668 929 1,380 Interest 1,876 482 5,036 2,258 Gain on modification of debt - - (492 ) (803 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivatives (580 ) - (605 ) - Write down of intangible asset 5,037 - 5,037 - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,546 ) (629 ) (1,728 ) 3,253 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (6 ) - (6 ) 27 Inventory write down 178 1,227 178 1,227 Income tax expense (9 ) (98 ) - 202 Amortization 510 754 1,419 2,966 Adjusted EBITDA (3,178 ) (1,424 ) (6,865 ) (7,438 )

Vicinity Motor Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, In thousands of US Dollars)



Note December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022



$ $ Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents

2,026 1,622 Trade and other receivables 4 5,599 2,655 Inventory 5 23,273 10,068 Prepaids and deposits 9,748 3,801



40,646 18,146 Long-term Assets Intangible assets 6 9,815 14,273 Property, plant, and equipment 7 23,734 22,613



74,195 55,032

Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,162 4,942 Credit facility 8 15,926 628 Current portion of deferred revenue 9 4,429 2,382 Current portion of provision for warranty cost 10 612 1,585 Current debt facilities 11 8,499 6,587 Convertible debt 12 2,658 - Current portion of other long-term liabilities 13 1,222 449



43,508 16,573

Long-term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 13 9,355 1,503 Provision for warranty cost 10 135 124



52,998 18,200

Shareholders' Equity Share capital 14 76,802 75,983 Contributed surplus 14 8,257 7,088 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income 413 1,403 Deficit (64,275 ) (47,642 )



21,197 36,832



74,195 55,032



Vicinity Motor Corp.

Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

(In thousands of US dollars, except for per share amounts)



Note Year ended December 31, 2023 Year ended December 31, 2022



$ $ Revenue





Vehicle sales 19 13,651 13,165 Other 19 5,399 5,310

19,050 18,475

Cost of sales 5, 7a (16,914 ) (18,035 )

Gross profit 2,136 440

Expenses Sales and administration 9,730 9,526 Stock-based compensation 14 929 1,380 Amortization 862 2,572 Interest and finance costs 8,11,12,13 5,036 2,258 Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 12 (605 ) - Write-down of intangible asset 6 5,037 - Gain on modification of debt 11 (492 ) (803 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,728 ) 3,253



18,769 18,186

Loss before taxes (16,633 ) (17,746 )

Current income tax expense 16 - 202

Net loss (16,633 ) (17,948 )

Loss per share Basic & diluted 20 (0.36 ) (0.45 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic & diluted 20 45,605,239 39,650,426

Vicinity Motor Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of US dollars)





Year ended Year ended

Note December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022



$ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss for the year

(16,633 ) (17,948 ) Items not involving cash:

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

(6 ) 27 Gain on modification of debt 11 (492 ) (803 ) Amortization 6,7 1,419 2,966 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,281 ) 3,498 Interest and finance costs 8,11,12,13 5,036 2,258 Write-down of intangible asset 6 5,037 - Change in fair value of embedded derivatives 12 (605 ) - Stock-based compensation 14 929 1,380

(6,596 ) (8,622 ) Changes in non-cash items: Trade and other receivables 4 (3,005 ) (233 ) Inventory 5 (12,751 ) (1,212 ) Prepaids and deposits (5,907 ) 31 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,340 (1,627 ) Deferred consideration 6 - 4,602 Deferred revenue 9 1,969 (622 ) Warranty provision 10 (971 ) 69 Taxes paid (7 ) (760 ) Interest paid (1,769 ) (708 ) Cash used in operating activities (24,697 ) (9,082 )

INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangible assets 6 (495 ) (658 ) Proceeds from government subsidy 6 431 817 Purchase of property and equipment 7 (1,897 ) (11,109 ) Proceeds on disposal of property and equipment 7 16 252 Cash used in investing activities (1,945 ) (10,698 )

FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common shares 14 867 18,523 Share issuance costs 14 (48 ) (1,367 ) Proceeds of credit facility 8 15,012 659 Financing fees 8, 13 (428 ) Proceeds from convertible debt 12 2,939 - Convertible debt financing fees 12 (159 ) - Proceeds from long-term loans 13 9,000 - Repayment of long-term loans 13 (169 ) (447 ) Cash provided by financing activities 27,014 17,368 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 32 (368 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 404 (2,780 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 1,622 4,402 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 2,026 1,622



