CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / CSPi Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CSPI), a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT, and cloud service, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CSPi Technology Solutions to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its managed services technical abilities, its Vital Managed IT Services customizable offerings, and its ability to offer level three escalations and beyond. In addition, CSPi employs a team of highly experienced professional services engineers who support MSP clients with complex technical escalations and additional IT architecture needs.

Vital Managed IT Services portfolio is a comprehensive collection of structured service offers that allow for customization of service plans that best fit our clients' technical and business requirements. Following are the service offers included in the portfolio:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed Backup and Disaster Recovery

Vital Managed Security

Vital Managed Detection & Response

Vital Auditing

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)

Cloud Consulting Services

Cloud Services

Staff Augmentation

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"We're proud to be recognized for another year as a Managed Security 100 managed services provider. We continue to be committed to implementing and supporting best of breed solutions to ensure that our clients are protected and secure from potential cyber threats. It's a testament to our dedication to our clients," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President of Managed Services at CSPi Technology Solutions." As organizations evolve and migrate to SaaS and Cloud solutions, we strive to empower them by securing these valuable digital assets as they move from legacy systems while ensuring maximum uptime delivered via flexible, secure, and customizable managed service solutions."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions is a solution provider that possesses the expertise and service scope - including managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services to architect and manage a high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructure for our clients. By partnering with the best-in-class technology providers, we deliver innovative IT solutions to address our client's specific technical requirements that produce the desired business outcomes. We support the complete IT lifecycle benefiting our clients with rapid adoption of new technologies and time to market. For organizations that want the benefits of an IT department without the expensive cost, our catalog of Managed IT and Cloud Services providing 24×365 proactive support is a perfect choice. Our team of engineers has expertise across major industries: specialized certifications for various technologies, including networking, wireless & mobility, unified communications & collaboration, data center, and advanced security. For more information, please visitwww.cspitechsolutions.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

