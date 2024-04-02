CNH Industrial: CNH Supports Expanded Rural Connectivity in Latin America

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / CNH's strategic alliance with Telecom Argentina continues the company's objective of bolstering connectivity in digital agriculture. Together with Telecom's other partners, CNH is bringing 4G network connectivity and digital services to 500,000 hectares of countryside in the province of Buenos Aires.

CNH's latest strategic agreement in Argentina with Telecom takes the company's network coverage to close to 15 million hectares of farmland on the continent

"The Pergamino and Rojas areas are some of the most important for agricultural production in Argentina. But these places were lacking in adequate network coverage, which meant that our customers could not achieve the highest levels of productivity that our equipment and services offer. We had to do something about it," said Rafael Miotto, President, Latin America at CNH. "By partnering with Telecom Argentina, we are ensuring that farmers always have access to the precision technologies that enhance their work. These include remote sensing and monitoring, which can help automate operator tasks, and smart irrigation that conserves water usage."

This agreement furthers CNH's strategy to deliver customer-inspired innovations everywhere, no matter how remote the location. In Brazil, CNH has a longstanding collaboration with the global network provider TIM, which offers the widest mobile coverage in the country. The company also founded ConectarAGRO association, which is helping to bring connectivity to more than 14 million hectares, benefiting over one million people across 13 states. Gregory Riordan, Digital Director, Latin America at CNH is the current Vice-President of this association.

CNH and TIM also cooperate on the highly successful Fazenda Conectada (Connected Farm) - a fully-functioning Farm and Ag Tech lab that monitors connected machines and their yields in Água Boa, Mato Grosso. Launched in 2021, the aim of this long-term project is to demonstrate how connectivity increases productivity in the field, even in a region with historically high yields.

CNH has over 190 network provider partners in 144 countries that allow our customers to connect their products and benefit from full coverage wherever the company's equipment is at work. This strategic partnership demonstrates CNH's commitment not just to sustainable products and innovation, but to the local communities those products serve.

