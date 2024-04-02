A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies Closes Previously Announced Offering

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), ("A2Z Smart Technologies Corp." or the "Company"), today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering for gross proceeds of approximately $3.3 million at a purchase price of $0.35 per share. The company issued an aggregate of 9,480,500 common shares in the registered direct offering.

In addition, the Company has entered into binding agreements with certain investors to issue 6,842,857 common shares in a private placement at a purchase price of $0.35 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $2.4 million. The private placement is expected to close within 60 days, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily for continued development and expansion of its existing business, including fulfillment of contracted smart cart backlog orders and acceleration of the onboarding process for new clients, and for working capital purposes. In connection with the registered direct offering, the Company has issued certain non-U.S. residents 734,440 common shares as finders fees. These common shares and the common shares issued in the private placement have been issued pursuant to an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for transactions not involving a public offering and Rule 506(b) promulgated thereunder, as applicable.

Additionally, the Company advises that certain directors and officers of the Company participated in the registered direct offering and the private placement in an amount of $525,000 (the "Insider Participation"). The Insider Participation transaction is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrators Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). The Company expects to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider Participation.

The company has filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the common shares issued in the registered direct offering, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart, Cust2Mate. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein. Company Contact: Gadi Graus, President

