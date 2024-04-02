Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2024) - Tempus Capital Inc. (CSE: TEMP) ("Tempus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received full payout of its investment in a Participating Mortgage arrangement as disclosed a news release of June 7, 2022. Part of the proceeds will be invested in a multi residential property located in Toronto, Ontario.

Tempus realized a profitable return on its investment in the Participating Mortgage based on an underlying property in Detroit, Michigan which was paid out on February 22, 2024.

Tempus has acquired 50,000 common shares of the corporate entity which has acquired a multi-family residential property in Toronto. The investment represents an ownership interest of approximately 10% of the entity.

"We are very pleased that Tempus Capital continues to invest in this multi-family sector," said Russell Tanz, Tempus President and CEO.

About Tempus

Tempus is a real estate operating company engaged in the acquisition, development, and ownership of income-producing properties in Canada, focusing on strip mall shopping centres, storefront retail, and mixed residential and commercial properties. Tempus is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta.

