Go BRIXY, Inc.: BRIXY Raises the Bar Again: Announcing the Expansion Into Facial Care

Founder-led, plastic-free brand rounds out personal care routines for conscious consumers with bars for shampoo, conditioner, body care, and now facial care

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Today BRIXY, a San Diego-based, non-plastic beauty and wellness brand, announces that its mindfully-made line of sustainable personal care bars will now include soap-free facial cleansing bars in three targeted options -- hydrating, brightening and blemish control. The launch also features the BRIXY Blend -- science-backed, premium skincare ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide to help create a healthy skin barrier and protect against environmental stress. Designed for all skin types -- sensitive, melanated, dry -- and ages including skin-regimen focused tweens -- each bar replaces two 8-ounce plastic bottles of liquid face wash.

BRIXY facial cleansing bars

BRIXY Facial Cleansers in three targeted formulas - Hydrate, Brighten, and Blemish Control

"The introduction of our facial cleansing bars gives people another easy way to eliminate disposable plastic from their lifestyles and has been highly requested from our customer's already loving our shampoo and conditioner bars. While plastic-free delivery is foundational to our product development, we're equally committed to creating exceptional, efficacious products that can entice consumers to make the switch from bottles to bars, permanently," said BRIXY CEO Trey Vilcoq.

To that end, BRIXY is rolling three different Face Cleansing Bars that target specific concerns and conditions. The Hydrating Facial Cleanser is formulated to soothe and hydrate dry or sensitive skin with aloe and raspberry seed oil. The Brightening Facial Cleanser combines rice powder and vitamin C to reveal a youthful glow. And the Blemish Control Facial Cleanser includes salicylic acid and glycerin to help reveal clearer skin while preventing over-drying the skin. All BRIXY-Face cleansing bars are packaged with Forest Stewardship Council-certified paperboard, vegan and certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, and made with top-quality materials found in more expensive skincare products. They are also free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and synthetic scents.

Priced at $15.99, BRIXY's facial care bars are now available for sale on gobrixy.com, Amazon.com. BRIXY's facial care line extension to its current hair and body care bars is designed to further engage and meet the demand from our current brand loyalists while attracting new audiences to sustainable beauty options within skincare. Ultimately, this will help consumers make the shift to a personal care routine that allows them to feel and look their best.

BRIXY was founded in 2021 by best friends and safe product pioneers Kevin Brodwick and Trey Vilcoq, the team behind popular sunscreen, Think. With a successful track record of disrupting categories and a shared passion for creating safe and effective consumer products, BRIXY is their newest venture in delivering personal care solutions: better bar(s), better planet.

ABOUT BRIXY:

BRIXY creates beauty-conscious personal care products that are mindfully made. Its products are planet-friendly and never utilize any plastic packaging. BRIXY also educates consumers about sustainable living while supporting the planet through its simultaneously created non-profit organization, ECOEVO. One percent (1%) of sales from BRIXY products are donated to support its (ECOEVO's) vision of replenishing the planet to safeguard against climate change. BRIXY's mission is to disrupt conventional product categories by introducing better alternatives. Better Bar. Better Planet. Please visit gobrixy.com for more information.

