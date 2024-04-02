Anzeige
Adastra Holdings Ltd.: Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis processor and producer of two top Canadian concentrates brands, with a focus on product innovation and commercialization for adult-use and medical markets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Edwards to its Board of Directors, effective April 2, 2024.

With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Edwards has held various positions within the B.C. Public Service, specializing in interpreting and applying legislation for the Ministry of Justice and Housing. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Justice Studies and a Master of Arts in Conflict Analysis and Management, both from Royal Roads University. Mr. Edwards will use his extensive experience and commitment to excellence to positively impact the Company towards continued success.

Mr. Edwards will be replacing Michael Forbes on Adastra's Board of Directors. On March 29, 2024, Mr. Forbes resigned as CEO, Director and Corporate Secretary, as previously announced in a news release dated March 1, 2024.

Adastra also announces that Lachlan McLeod, the Company's CFO, has been appointed Corporate Secretary, effective April 2, 2024, while maintaining his current duties as CFO.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for lawful adult-use. It serves medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a growing distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, it specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Lachlan McLeod, CFO & Corporate Secretary
(778) 715 5011

For additional information, please contact:

(778) 715 5011
info@adastraholdings.ca

SOURCE: Adastra Holdings Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

