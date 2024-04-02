Loar Holdings, LLC: Loar Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Loar Holdings, LLC, which will convert into a corporation and be renamed Loar Holdings Inc. ("Loar"), announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Loar has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LOAR."

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book runners for the proposed offering and Moelis is acting as joint book runner. Citigroup and RBC are additionally acting as book runners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and Moelis & Company LLC, Attention: Melissa Mariaschin, Managing Director and Head of Distribution, Capital Markets, 399 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Loar

Loar Holdings, LLC is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact:

Ian McKillop

Loar Group Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Holdings, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com