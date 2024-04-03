EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Personnel

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice for Darren Steinberg and Penny Bingham-Hall



03-Apr-2024 / 01:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 3 April 2024 Appendix 3Z - Darren Steinberg and Penny Bingham-Hall Dexus today the Appendix 3Z - Director's Interest Notice for Darren Steinberg and Penny Bingham-Hall. The full announcements is available at www.dexus.com/investor-centre/listed-funds/dexus-dxs/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com





About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $57.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $15.8 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $41.3 billion of investments in our funds management business which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The platform's $16.9 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Our sustainability aspiration is to unlock the potential of real assets to create lasting positive impact and a more sustainable tomorrow, and is focused on the priorities of customer prosperity, climate action and enhancing communities. Dexus is supported by more than 35,000 investors from 22 countries. With four decades of expertise in real estate and infrastructure investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors.

