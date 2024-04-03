Autism Community Ventures PBC: Dr. Maureen Dunne Featured as NA 2024 Keynote Speaker at the United Nations for World Autism Awareness Day

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2024 / Autism Community Ventures ("ACV"), a public benefit corporation with a global network of partner organizations and a mission to drive social, economic, and financial inclusion among neurodivergent or neurodistinct jobseekers, is pleased to announce that Dr. Maureen Dunne is the 2024 Keynote Speaker at the United Nations for World Autism Awareness Day, representing the continent of North America and the Caribbean.

Dr. Maureen Dunne

The theme of the UN event and Dr. Dunne's keynote is "Moving from Surviving to Thriving." Watch Dr. Dunne's keynote on the United Nations broadcast TV and on-demand YouTube channel here: (Part 3) Autism Awareness Day - The Americas: Moving from Surviving to Thriving | United Nations (youtube.com).

Dr. Dunne founded Autism Community Ventures and is the author of the national bestselling book The Neurodiversity Edge.

Full details about the global event can be found on the United Nations website: World Autism Awareness Day - EN | United Nations.

