Meyer Burger Technology AG / Schlagwort(e): Kapitalerhöhung

Meyer Burger schliesst ihre Kapitalerhöhung mit einem Bruttoerlös von 206.75 Millionen CHF erfolgreich ab



03.04.2024 / 06:45 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Thun, 3. April 2024

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Meyer Burger schliesst ihre Kapitalerhöhung mit einem Bruttoerlös von 206.75 Millionen CHF erfolgreich ab Im Anschluss an die Bezugsrechtsemission hat Meyer Burger Technology AG ("Meyer Burger" oder die "Gesellschaft") bei verschiedenen institutionellen Investoren alle 496'302'442 neuen Aktien platziert, für die während der Bezugsfrist keine Bezugsrechte ausgeübt wurden. Der Platzierungspreis betrug 0.0207 CHF pro Aktie, was dem Schlusskurs an der SIX Swiss Exchange am 2. April 2024 entspricht. Zusammen mit den gemäss gestriger Mitteilung 19'648'121'444 neuen Aktien, für die Bezugsrechte ausgeübt wurden, wird die Gesellschaft im Rahmen ihrer Kapitalerhöhung 20'144'423'886 neue Namenaktien ausgeben und einen Bruttoerlös von 206.75 Millionen CHF erzielen. Der erste Handelstag der neuen Aktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird voraussichtlich der 5. April 2024 sein. Die Lieferung der neuen Aktien gegen Zahlung des Bezugs- bzw. Platzierungspreises wird voraussichtlich ebenfalls am 5. April 2024 erfolgen. Unmittelbar nach Vollzug der Kapitalerhöhung wird das gesamte Aktienkapital von Meyer Burger voraussichtlich 237'416'424.37 CHF betragen, eingeteilt in 23'741'642'437 Namenaktien mit einem Nennwert von je 0.01 CHF. Medienkontakte Meyer Burger Technology AG

Anne Schneider

Head Corporate Communications

M. +49 174 349 17 90

anne.schneider@meyerburger.com Alexandre Müller

Investor Relations

M. +41 43 268 3231

alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com Dieses Dokument stellt Werbung im Sinne von Art. 68 FIDLEG dar. Diese Publikation kann bestimmte in die Zukunft gerichtete Aussagen enthalten, z.B. Aussagen, die Begriffe wie "glauben", "annehmen", "erwarten", "prognostizieren", "projizieren", "können", "könnten", "werden" oder ähnliche Ausdrücke enthalten. Solche in die Zukunft gerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken, Ungewissheiten und anderen Faktoren, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse, die Finanzlage, die Entwicklung oder die Performance der Meyer Burger Technology AG wesentlich von denjenigen abweichen, die in diesen Aussagen ausdrücklich oder implizit angenommen werden. Vor dem Hintergrund dieser Ungewissheiten sollten sich die Leser nicht auf die zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen verlassen. Meyer Burger Technology AG übernimmt keine Verpflichtung, zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen fortzuschreiben und an zukünftige Ereignisse oder Entwicklungen anzupassen. Meyer Burger Technology AG hat weder die Absicht noch eine Verpflichtung, diese Publikation oder Teile davon nach dem Datum dieser Publikation zu aktualisieren, auf dem neuesten Stand zu halten oder zu überarbeiten, es sei denn, dies ist durch geltendes Recht vorgeschrieben. Important Notice This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for any securities. This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to jurisdictions, or distributed in or sent from jurisdictions, in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have already been sold. This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such jurisdictions or in any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States of America or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or the laws of any state, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States of America. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) are "qualified investors" within the meaning of article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (A) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended from time to time (the FSMA Order) or (B) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the FSMA Order (all such persons being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any member state of the European Economic Area, this document is only addressed to "qualified investors" in such member state within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, and no person that is not a qualified investor may act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung