ECONOCOM: Sale of Les Abeilles to the Boluda group: having received favourable opinions in talks with the relevant works councils, Econocom announces that it has finalised and signed agreements with the buyer

3 April 2024

Sale of Les Abeilles to the Boluda group:

having received favourable opinions in talks with the

relevant works councils, Econocom announces that it

has finalised and signed agreements with the buyer

As stated in the press release on 4 March 2024, Econocom entered into exclusive negotiations with the Spanish towage and shipping group Boluda with a view to selling 100% of its shares in the firm Les Abeilles to this group. Following these negotiations, Econocom has announced that all the works councils of the companies concerned by the sale have now given a favourable opinion on the transaction.

This approval confirms the project's legitimacy for the firm Les Abeilles, which will now enjoy support from a global leader in towage - already widely present in France - to help it grow in the future.

The approval also made it possible for Econocom and Boluda to yesterday evening finalise and sign the agreements, which remain nonetheless subject to the condition precedents that usually apply to this type of transaction, including approval from French authorities. Econocom has underlined its aim to complete the transaction by the end of the second quarter of 2024, as stated in its strategic plan 'One Econocom' that it announced in November 2023.

Next publication: Q1 2024 revenue on 18 April 2024 after market close.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expert responsibilities needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

