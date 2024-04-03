By adding an ionic pair stabilizer to perovskite cells enables coating to take place in ambient air, simplifying the manufacturing process. An international team of researchers announced an important achievement on the path to commercializing perovskite solar cells. Perovskite, a semiconducting material, is the focus of research around the globe due to its potential to convert more solar power to electricity than the commonly used silicon, and at lower cost. There are drawbacks, however, in the production of perovskite solar. One of them is that the coating process must take place inside a chamber ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...