WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
Frankfurt
03.04.24
08:28 Uhr
7,950 Euro
-0,100
-1,24 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,25009:25
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 08:06
85 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

3 April 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

2 April 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

36,859

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

707.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

687.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

695.6622p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,044,589 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 411,583 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2306

705

08:09:02

OD_7ust6XQ-00

XLON

389

704

08:09:04

OD_7ust6zp-00

CHIX

1518

704

08:24:22

OD_7uswxqM-00

XLON

149

707

08:28:17

OD_7usxwvw-00

AQXE

386

703

08:29:16

OD_7usyCHY-00

XLON

172

702

08:31:24

OD_7usyjbw-00

CHIX

88

702

08:31:24

OD_7usyjc3-00

CHIX

241

702

08:31:24

OD_7usyjc3-02

BATE

113

702

08:31:24

OD_7usyjc4-00

CHIX

244

701

08:32:55

OD_7usz7H2-00

TRQX

381

701

08:32:55

OD_7usz7H2-02

XLON

154

703

08:43:47

OD_7ut1qrJ-00

AQXE

976

703

08:43:47

OD_7ut1qrK-00

XLON

140

702

08:43:50

OD_7ut1rZ5-00

AQXE

190

704

09:08:10

OD_7ut7zT4-00

XLON

325

704

09:08:11

OD_7ut7zir-00

XLON

325

704

09:12:13

OD_7ut90gV-00

XLON

247

704

09:12:13

OD_7ut90gV-02

XLON

129

702

09:18:12

OD_7utAW0B-00

AQXE

484

702

09:18:12

OD_7utAW0C-00

CHIX

193

702

09:18:12

OD_7utAW0C-02

XLON

1030

702

09:18:12

OD_7utAW0D-00

XLON

165

701

09:18:12

OD_7utAW1n-00

TRQX

162

700

09:30:04

OD_7utDVGK-00

TRQX

485

700

09:30:04

OD_7utDVGL-01

XLON

7

700

09:30:04

OD_7utDVGM-00

XLON

581

700

09:30:04

OD_7utDVGM-02

XLON

382

697

09:42:27

OD_7utGcYB-00

XLON

418

697

09:42:27

OD_7utGcYB-02

CHIX

563

697

09:42:27

OD_7utGcYC-00

XLON

100

698

09:54:09

OD_7utJZCi-00

BATE

653

697

10:00:02

OD_7utL33O-00

XLON

178

695

10:23:28

OD_7utQwdE-00

BATE

433

693

10:39:11

OD_7utUu56-00

XLON

29

693

10:39:11

OD_7utUu56-02

TRQX

40

693

10:39:11

OD_7utUu57-01

XLON

132

693

10:39:11

OD_7utUu57-03

TRQX

2736

696

10:40:37

OD_7utVGUR-00

XLON

101

695

10:51:21

OD_7utXy2D-00

CHIX

82

695

10:51:21

OD_7utXy2E-01

CHIX

180

694

10:52:12

OD_7utYBEg-00

XLON

200

694

10:52:12

OD_7utYBEg-02

XLON

144

693

10:59:26

OD_7uta0CD-00

TRQX

79

695

11:55:38

OD_7uto9PL-00

CHIX

300

695

11:55:38

OD_7uto9PM-00

CHIX

138

695

12:01:50

OD_7utpiBT-00

XLON

509

695

12:01:50

OD_7utpiBU-00

XLON

478

695

12:01:51

OD_7utpiRf-00

XLON

132

695

12:05:51

OD_7utqisp-00

XLON

3

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4f-00

XLON

400

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4g-00

XLON

142

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4g-02

BATE

152

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4g-04

XLON

91

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4h-01

BATE

229

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4h-03

XLON

760

694

12:06:50

OD_7utqy4i-01

XLON

442

695

12:17:43

OD_7utti8k-00

XLON

388

695

12:17:43

OD_7utti8l-01

XLON

148

695

12:17:43

OD_7utti8m-00

AQXE

54

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O28-00

CHIX

25

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O29-01

TRQX

111

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2A-00

BATE

182

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2A-02

TRQX

370

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2B-00

XLON

60

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2B-02

CHIX

65

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2C-01

BATE

75

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2C-03

XLON

425

694

13:19:59

OD_7uu9O2D-00

CHIX

69

694

13:43:36

OD_7uuFKdP-00

XLON

177

694

13:50:06

OD_7uuGxwS-00

CHIX

115

694

13:51:03

OD_7uuHCov-00

CHIX

440

694

13:51:03

OD_7uuHCsr-00

XLON

1

694

13:51:08

OD_7uuHEBO-00

CHIX

575

693

13:54:21

OD_7uuI2J6-00

XLON

163

693

13:54:59

OD_7uuICI3-00

AQXE

105

693

13:54:59

OD_7uuICI3-02

TRQX

1

693

13:55:33

OD_7uuIL0e-00

TRQX

332

691

14:05:08

OD_7uuKkd4-00

CHIX

1

691

14:05:13

OD_7uuKm25-00

CHIX

104

691

14:25:10

OD_7uuPnJT-00

XLON

234

691

14:25:10

OD_7uuPnJT-02

XLON

120

691

14:25:10

OD_7uuPnJU-01

XLON

159

690

14:34:22

OD_7uuS6zP-00

AQXE

1542

688

14:34:33

OD_7uuS9sG-00

XLON

314

688

15:00:56

OD_7uuYniq-00

CHIX

91

688

15:26:31

OD_7uufExH-00

BATE

4

690

15:27:58

OD_7uufbfO-00

XLON

59

690

15:27:58

OD_7uufbfO-02

XLON

222

690

15:27:58

OD_7uufbfP-01

XLON

638

690

15:27:58

OD_7uufbfP-03

XLON

60

690

15:27:58

OD_7uufbfP-05

XLON

34

690

15:27:59

OD_7uufbvs-00

XLON

298

690

15:27:59

OD_7uufbvs-02

XLON

87

690

15:55:59

OD_7uumey1-00

AQXE

162

690

15:55:59

OD_7uumey2-01

AQXE

74

688

16:03:52

OD_7uuodxL-00

TRQX

405

688

16:03:57

OD_7uuofLV-00

CHIX

87

690

16:04:01

OD_7uuogMA-00

AQXE

87

690

16:04:02

OD_7uuogcH-00

AQXE

11

689

16:13:50

OD_7uur9cK-00

AQXE

294

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0P-00

XLON

390

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0P-02

XLON

283

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0Q-00

XLON

11

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0Q-02

XLON

147

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0R-00

XLON

10

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0S-00

XLON

58

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0S-02

XLON

21

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0T-00

XLON

20

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0T-02

XLON

121

691

16:16:10

OD_7uurk0U-00

XLON

97

689

16:17:10

OD_7uurzVc-01

AQXE

72

689

16:19:53

OD_7uusfqb-00

AQXE

556

689

16:19:53

OD_7uusfqb-02

TRQX

677

689

16:19:53

OD_7uusfqc-00

XLON

355

689

16:19:53

OD_7uusfqc-02

BATE

501

689

16:19:53

OD_7uusfqd-00

CHIX

535

688

16:21:22

OD_7uut38P-00

XLON

73

688

16:21:22

OD_7uut38d-00

TRQX

99

688

16:22:09

OD_7uutFRH-00

AQXE

49

688

16:23:14

OD_7uutWMo-00

CHIX

79

688

16:23:17

OD_7uutWu2-00

AQXE

233

688

16:23:17

OD_7uutWu3-00

BATE

79

688

16:23:20

OD_7uutXln-00

CHIX

676

688

16:23:27

OD_7uutZVi-00

XLON

77

688

16:23:27

OD_7uutZVi-02

TRQX

49

688

16:23:28

OD_7uutZqi-00

CHIX

155

688

16:23:28

OD_7uutZrA-00

CHIX

46

688

16:23:47

OD_7uuter4-00

BATE

28

688

16:23:47

OD_7uuter5-01

CHIX

31

687

16:26:44

OD_7uuuOt7-00

TRQX

557

688

16:27:55

OD_7uuuhPd-00

XLON


