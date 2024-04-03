Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
www.bodycote.com
3 April 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
2 April 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
36,859
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
707.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
687.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
695.6622p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,044,589 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 411,583 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
2306
705
08:09:02
OD_7ust6XQ-00
XLON
389
704
08:09:04
OD_7ust6zp-00
CHIX
1518
704
08:24:22
OD_7uswxqM-00
XLON
149
707
08:28:17
OD_7usxwvw-00
AQXE
386
703
08:29:16
OD_7usyCHY-00
XLON
172
702
08:31:24
OD_7usyjbw-00
CHIX
88
702
08:31:24
OD_7usyjc3-00
CHIX
241
702
08:31:24
OD_7usyjc3-02
BATE
113
702
08:31:24
OD_7usyjc4-00
CHIX
244
701
08:32:55
OD_7usz7H2-00
TRQX
381
701
08:32:55
OD_7usz7H2-02
XLON
154
703
08:43:47
OD_7ut1qrJ-00
AQXE
976
703
08:43:47
OD_7ut1qrK-00
XLON
140
702
08:43:50
OD_7ut1rZ5-00
AQXE
190
704
09:08:10
OD_7ut7zT4-00
XLON
325
704
09:08:11
OD_7ut7zir-00
XLON
325
704
09:12:13
OD_7ut90gV-00
XLON
247
704
09:12:13
OD_7ut90gV-02
XLON
129
702
09:18:12
OD_7utAW0B-00
AQXE
484
702
09:18:12
OD_7utAW0C-00
CHIX
193
702
09:18:12
OD_7utAW0C-02
XLON
1030
702
09:18:12
OD_7utAW0D-00
XLON
165
701
09:18:12
OD_7utAW1n-00
TRQX
162
700
09:30:04
OD_7utDVGK-00
TRQX
485
700
09:30:04
OD_7utDVGL-01
XLON
7
700
09:30:04
OD_7utDVGM-00
XLON
581
700
09:30:04
OD_7utDVGM-02
XLON
382
697
09:42:27
OD_7utGcYB-00
XLON
418
697
09:42:27
OD_7utGcYB-02
CHIX
563
697
09:42:27
OD_7utGcYC-00
XLON
100
698
09:54:09
OD_7utJZCi-00
BATE
653
697
10:00:02
OD_7utL33O-00
XLON
178
695
10:23:28
OD_7utQwdE-00
BATE
433
693
10:39:11
OD_7utUu56-00
XLON
29
693
10:39:11
OD_7utUu56-02
TRQX
40
693
10:39:11
OD_7utUu57-01
XLON
132
693
10:39:11
OD_7utUu57-03
TRQX
2736
696
10:40:37
OD_7utVGUR-00
XLON
101
695
10:51:21
OD_7utXy2D-00
CHIX
82
695
10:51:21
OD_7utXy2E-01
CHIX
180
694
10:52:12
OD_7utYBEg-00
XLON
200
694
10:52:12
OD_7utYBEg-02
XLON
144
693
10:59:26
OD_7uta0CD-00
TRQX
79
695
11:55:38
OD_7uto9PL-00
CHIX
300
695
11:55:38
OD_7uto9PM-00
CHIX
138
695
12:01:50
OD_7utpiBT-00
XLON
509
695
12:01:50
OD_7utpiBU-00
XLON
478
695
12:01:51
OD_7utpiRf-00
XLON
132
695
12:05:51
OD_7utqisp-00
XLON
3
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4f-00
XLON
400
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4g-00
XLON
142
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4g-02
BATE
152
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4g-04
XLON
91
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4h-01
BATE
229
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4h-03
XLON
760
694
12:06:50
OD_7utqy4i-01
XLON
442
695
12:17:43
OD_7utti8k-00
XLON
388
695
12:17:43
OD_7utti8l-01
XLON
148
695
12:17:43
OD_7utti8m-00
AQXE
54
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O28-00
CHIX
25
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O29-01
TRQX
111
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2A-00
BATE
182
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2A-02
TRQX
370
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2B-00
XLON
60
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2B-02
CHIX
65
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2C-01
BATE
75
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2C-03
XLON
425
694
13:19:59
OD_7uu9O2D-00
CHIX
69
694
13:43:36
OD_7uuFKdP-00
XLON
177
694
13:50:06
OD_7uuGxwS-00
CHIX
115
694
13:51:03
OD_7uuHCov-00
CHIX
440
694
13:51:03
OD_7uuHCsr-00
XLON
1
694
13:51:08
OD_7uuHEBO-00
CHIX
575
693
13:54:21
OD_7uuI2J6-00
XLON
163
693
13:54:59
OD_7uuICI3-00
AQXE
105
693
13:54:59
OD_7uuICI3-02
TRQX
1
693
13:55:33
OD_7uuIL0e-00
TRQX
332
691
14:05:08
OD_7uuKkd4-00
CHIX
1
691
14:05:13
OD_7uuKm25-00
CHIX
104
691
14:25:10
OD_7uuPnJT-00
XLON
234
691
14:25:10
OD_7uuPnJT-02
XLON
120
691
14:25:10
OD_7uuPnJU-01
XLON
159
690
14:34:22
OD_7uuS6zP-00
AQXE
1542
688
14:34:33
OD_7uuS9sG-00
XLON
314
688
15:00:56
OD_7uuYniq-00
CHIX
91
688
15:26:31
OD_7uufExH-00
BATE
4
690
15:27:58
OD_7uufbfO-00
XLON
59
690
15:27:58
OD_7uufbfO-02
XLON
222
690
15:27:58
OD_7uufbfP-01
XLON
638
690
15:27:58
OD_7uufbfP-03
XLON
60
690
15:27:58
OD_7uufbfP-05
XLON
34
690
15:27:59
OD_7uufbvs-00
XLON
298
690
15:27:59
OD_7uufbvs-02
XLON
87
690
15:55:59
OD_7uumey1-00
AQXE
162
690
15:55:59
OD_7uumey2-01
AQXE
74
688
16:03:52
OD_7uuodxL-00
TRQX
405
688
16:03:57
OD_7uuofLV-00
CHIX
87
690
16:04:01
OD_7uuogMA-00
AQXE
87
690
16:04:02
OD_7uuogcH-00
AQXE
11
689
16:13:50
OD_7uur9cK-00
AQXE
294
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0P-00
XLON
390
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0P-02
XLON
283
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0Q-00
XLON
11
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0Q-02
XLON
147
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0R-00
XLON
10
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0S-00
XLON
58
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0S-02
XLON
21
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0T-00
XLON
20
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0T-02
XLON
121
691
16:16:10
OD_7uurk0U-00
XLON
97
689
16:17:10
OD_7uurzVc-01
AQXE
72
689
16:19:53
OD_7uusfqb-00
AQXE
556
689
16:19:53
OD_7uusfqb-02
TRQX
677
689
16:19:53
OD_7uusfqc-00
XLON
355
689
16:19:53
OD_7uusfqc-02
BATE
501
689
16:19:53
OD_7uusfqd-00
CHIX
535
688
16:21:22
OD_7uut38P-00
XLON
73
688
16:21:22
OD_7uut38d-00
TRQX
99
688
16:22:09
OD_7uutFRH-00
AQXE
49
688
16:23:14
OD_7uutWMo-00
CHIX
79
688
16:23:17
OD_7uutWu2-00
AQXE
233
688
16:23:17
OD_7uutWu3-00
BATE
79
688
16:23:20
OD_7uutXln-00
CHIX
676
688
16:23:27
OD_7uutZVi-00
XLON
77
688
16:23:27
OD_7uutZVi-02
TRQX
49
688
16:23:28
OD_7uutZqi-00
CHIX
155
688
16:23:28
OD_7uutZrA-00
CHIX
46
688
16:23:47
OD_7uuter4-00
BATE
28
688
16:23:47
OD_7uuter5-01
CHIX
31
687
16:26:44
OD_7uuuOt7-00
TRQX
557
688
16:27:55
OD_7uuuhPd-00
XLON