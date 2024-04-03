KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 25 March 2024 and 28 March 2024, included:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|25-03-2024
|70 000
|€ 4 807 187
|€ 68.67
|€ 68.28
|€ 68.80
|26-03-2024
|70 000
|€ 4 828 187
|€ 68.97
|€ 68.58
|€ 69.30
|27-03-2024
|70 000
|€ 4 867 618
|€ 69.54
|€ 69.28
|€ 69.84
|28-03-2024
|72 000
|€ 5 000 112
|€ 69.45
|€ 69.20
|€ 69.70
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 13 843 378 on 28 March 2024, for a total consideration of
€ 813 997 391.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back
Rectification:
In the previous update of 26th March 2024, the data of the share buyback regarding the transactions executed by KBC Group NV on 22 March 2024 were not fully correct. Please find the correct data below.
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|22-03-2024
|71 000
|€ 4 859 240
|€ 68.44
|€ 68.26
|€ 69.08
