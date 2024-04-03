Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
03.04.24
09:13 Uhr
69,72 Euro
+0,26
+0,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5469,6009:28
69,5469,6009:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2024 | 08:10
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 25 March 2024 and 28 March 2024, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
25-03-202470 000€ 4 807 187€ 68.67€ 68.28€ 68.80
26-03-202470 000€ 4 828 187€ 68.97€ 68.58€ 69.30
27-03-202470 000€ 4 867 618€ 69.54€ 69.28€ 69.84
28-03-202472 000€ 5 000 112€ 69.45€ 69.20€ 69.70

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 13 843 378 on 28 March 2024, for a total consideration of
€ 813 997 391.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Rectification:

In the previous update of 26th March 2024, the data of the share buyback regarding the transactions executed by KBC Group NV on 22 March 2024 were not fully correct. Please find the correct data below.

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
22-03-202471 000€ 4 859 240€ 68.44€ 68.26€ 69.08

Attachment

  • 20240403-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3ae1330-b59d-4d2c-b3ae-718ee1489949)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.