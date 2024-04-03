ASSA ABLOY acquires Messerschmitt Systems in Germany

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Messerschmitt Systems, a well-established German developer and manufacturer of access control hardware and software solutions for the hospitality market including products for access control and in-room control.

"I am very pleased to welcome Messerschmitt Systems into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in developed markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Messerschmitt Systems has a long history in hospitality access control and has developed an attractive product portfolio which complements our existing solution offering for our customers. The acquisition provides synergy opportunities and an attractive potential to accelerate our growth in the DACH region and Middle East. I am delighted to welcome the team to Global Solutions," says Stephanie Ordan, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Technologies business unit Global Solutions.

Messerschmitt Systems was founded in 1985 and has some 100 employees. The main office is located in Schwaig, East of Nürnberg, Germany. Messerschmitt Systems will be part of Global Solutions business area Hospitality.

Sales for 2023 amounted to about MEUR 11 (approx. MSEK 130). The acquisition will initially have a small dilutive effect to EPS.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 61,000 employees and sales of SEK 141 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-messerschmitt-systems-in-germany,c3955526

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3955526/2707508.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/assa-abloy-logo-door,c3285013 ASSA ABLOY logo door

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-messerschmitt-systems-in-germany-302106874.html