Berlin Cures Holding AG: Berlin Cures Expands Research Capabilities and Scientific Expertise with New Advisory Board

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Berlin Cures, a biotechnology company in Phase II clinical trial for a treatment against Long COVID, appoints six distinguished scientists to a new advisory board. The aim of the board is to advise on industry developments and new growth potentials, as well as to support research and development that will further strengthen the portfolio of Berlin Cures and thus the successful market launch of new therapies. The new board includes the following scientists:

Prof. Friedemann Paul , neuroimmunologist and Vice Dean at the Charité in Berlin;

, neuroimmunologist and Vice Dean at the Charité in Berlin; Prof. Stephane Heymans , Professor of Cardiomyopathy and Head of the Centre for Heart Failure Research at Maastricht University;

, Professor of Cardiomyopathy and Head of the Centre for Heart Failure Research at Maastricht University; Prof. Carl Erb , ophthalmologist in Berlin specializing in glaucoma and neuroprotective research;

, ophthalmologist in Berlin specializing in glaucoma and neuroprotective research; Prof. John McMurray , Professor of Medical Cardiology at the University of Glasgow, focusing on heart failure and the cardiovascular consequences of diabetes and chronic kidney disease, recipient of the OBE and the ESC Gold Medal;

, Professor of Medical Cardiology at the University of Glasgow, focusing on heart failure and the cardiovascular consequences of diabetes and chronic kidney disease, recipient of the OBE and the ESC Gold Medal; Prof. Carmen Scheibenbogen , immunologist at the Charité Berlin, focusing on ME/CFS and Long COVID;

, immunologist at the Charité Berlin, focusing on ME/CFS and Long COVID; and Prof. Christian Mardin, ophthalmologist at the University Hospital Erlangen, specializing in glaucoma research and biomarkers for Long COVID and autoimmune diseases.

"We are very pleased to now work with six renowned scientists who have achieved great success in their respective fields of research. Their expertise will significantly accelerate our mission to develop groundbreaking therapies for various diseases. Berlin Cures has been known for innovative and effective research for years. With our platform technology, we aim to provide effective therapies for the treatment of diseases associated with functional autoantibodies, including Long COVID, heart failure, glaucoma, and ME/CFS," says Oliver von Stein, CEO of Berlin Cures.

Berlin Cures, a biotechnology company specializing in the neutralization of functional autoantibodies (fAABs), is currently conducting a Phase II clinical trial for its drug BC 007 for Long COVID. The study, which began in June 2023, is being conducted in five countries and 12 study centers. Over 75% of the targeted 114 patients have already been enrolled in the study. The study results, expected in autumn 2024, will pave the way for the next phase of development: Berlin Cures is actively engaged in fundraising to capitalize on future opportunities to support a Phase III study necessary for regulatory approval and to advance the clinical development of other programs.

About Berlin Cures:

The Berlin Cures team has dedicated over two decades to the research of functional autoantibodies (fAABs) and has successfully identified a molecule capable of effectively neutralizing these. Promising preclinical results have been observed for BC 007. In a recently completed Phase IIa trial with patients with chronic heart failure, BC 007 demonstrated long-term autoantibody neutralization after a single dose resulting in significant improvement in cardiac function, with no spontaneous disappearance of autoantibodies in untreated patients. Its potential as an effective therapy for Long COVID was realized when tests on sera from Long COVID patients proved positive for fAABs, supported by clinical observations in four case studies. By addressing the underlying cause of fAAB-associated diseases with this unique biotechnology, Berlin Cures emerges as one of the pioneering entities committed to addressing this critical issue at its core.

Since June 2023, Berlin Cures has been absolving a Phase II clinical trial with BC 007 in the indication Long COVID, an acute and escalating global health problem, to obtain meaningful and robust results on efficacy and tolerability of BC 007 with patients suffering from Long COVID.

