Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
03.04.24
08:10 Uhr
0,021 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.04.2024 | 08:31
107 Leser
Coinsilium Group Limited: New Web3 Industry and Portfolio Reports

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: New Web3 Industry and Portfolio Reports 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: New Web3 Industry and Portfolio Reports 
03-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: New Web3 Industry and Portfolio Reports 
London, UK, 3 April 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder and 
investor, is pleased to announce the launch of a new series of Web3 industry reports. 
These reports aim to provide investors with a greater understanding of the Web3 space, offering insights into the 
application, use cases, and the blockchain technology underpinning it. 
This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance investor and broker engagement across the UK, Europe, and the 
US markets, to raise the Company's profile and ensure that the market remains well-informed with regard to Coinsilium's 
exposure and activities in the Web3 space. 
The initial two reports are now available for download from the Coinsilium website, marking the start of this series of 
publications that will progressively cover the full spectrum of the Company's significant investment and advisory 
portfolio over the coming weeks and months. 
Web3: Echoes of the '90s Internet Boom 
This report underscores Web3's revolutionary prospects, comparing it to the '90s tech boom in order to illustrate its 
potential for significant investor returns. 
Web3 heralds an era of digital transformation, setting the stage for innovative projects such as Byzant, an active 
collaborative project involving a syndicate of major digital advertising and blockchain industry partners, including 
Coinsilium. 
The report also provides a context for the revolutionary potential of Byzant within the Web3 landscape, where 
decentralisation, user empowerment, and privacy are paramount. Through a collaborative effort, Coinsilium and its 
partners are pioneering solutions that exemplify the principles of Web3, aiming to redefine social media and digital 
interaction. 
This report can be downloaded here 
https://www.coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path= 
1.%2BWeb3-%2BEchoes%2Bof%2Bthe%2B90s%2BInternet%2BBoom%2BApril%2B24.pdf 
 
Opportunities in Web3 for New Advertising Models 
Within the burgeoning Web3 landscape, this report highlights the role Adbazaar is set to play, as a key innovation 
within the Byzant ecosystem, focused on revolutionising digital advertising by harnessing blockchain and smart 
contracts for precise, user-centric ad targeting that respects user privacy and incentivises engagement. 
Adbazaar's approach promises a new era of transparency and user-centred advertising, marking a significant step forward 
in the highly lucrative digital ad space. 
This report can be downloaded here 
https://www.coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path= 
2.%2BOpportunities%2Bin%2BWeb3%2Bfor%2BNew%2BAdvertising%2BModels%2BApril%2B24.pdf 
Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "Web3 has the potential to impact our social and economic foundations and, in 
effect, to transform how we interact with money, securities, assets and data via the internet. The growing economic 
size of the crypto space, its numerous ties to the world's largest financial institutions and its coverage in 
mainstream media are all signals of impending change. 
Through Coinsilium's Web3 investments, ventures and outreach initiatives, the Company is well positioned alongside some 
of the most prominent and influential leaders shaping the future of this space. Our partnership with the When Shift 
Happens podcast as announced 2 October 2023 is also ensuring a solid visibility for Coinsilium within crypto 
communities worldwide through the podcast's highly popular communication channels. 
These reports are the first examples of this initiative to articulate Coinsilium's positioning and reaffirm its 
presence in this rapidly growing sector". 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 Coinsilium Group Limited                  +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman             +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl                  +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson                        +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an advisor, venture builder and investor at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events.

Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  313102 
EQS News ID:  1871811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
