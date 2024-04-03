India's regional airline carrier FLY91 partners with IBS Software to democratise air travel across India

Partnership with IBS Software will ensure dynamic and competitive airfares.

PANJIM, India, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLY91, the country's youngest regional airline, which is on a mission to make air travel accessible to travellers across India, has partnered with IBS Software to power its commercial operations. FLY91 aims to provide an air alternative to road and rail travel across underserved routes in India. IBS Software has created a reservation experience designed to deliver a simple, efficient and cost-effective experience, to attract and retain customers.

By implementing IBS Software's modern omni-channel iFly Res commerce platform, FLY91 will not only create a compelling user experience powered by the platform's rich set of APIs and flexible rules engine, but also deliver dynamic pricing. These real-time dynamic and personalised pricing capabilities are a vital tool in delivering the most cost-effective fares and ensuring pricing is competitive with alternative modes of transport.

Additionally, access to an API-driven ecosystem gives FLY91 the ability to open its services and routes connecting tier 2 (population of 50,000 to 100,000) and tier 3 (population of 20,000 to 50,000) cities across India to interline partners, providing international and domestic airlines with a solution to last-mile coverage to smaller destinations that are traditionally poorly or underserved by existing carriers.

Prasanna Subramaniam, CTO at FLY91, commented: "At FLY91 we are striving to deliver comfortable, reliable and affordable flights for everyone in India, opening up new travel opportunities to cities that have been underserved in the past. Delivering a simple and slick reservation experience will be a critical part of our success as we look to inspire a new demographic of air passengers. It is also vital that we deliver a peerless experience and have the ability to react to market dynamics in real time to keep costs down. Making all that happen requires brilliant and like-minded partners like IBS Software. We are excited they are on the journey with us as we enable the next 100 million Indians to take flight."

Gautam Shekar, Senior Vice President at IBS Software, said: "FLY91 is an airline with a clear vision and a bright future. They also recognise that embracing cutting edge technology is fundamental to realising their ambitions. We're thrilled to have been trusted to power the commercial operations of such a visionary carrier. We look forward to supporting FLY91 by delivering differentiated customer experiences that help unlock a new wave of travel opportunities for millions of Indians."

Founded by industry veterans including CEO Manoj Chacko, who has earlier worked in senior leadership roles at Emirates Airlines, Kingfisher Airlines, American Express, SOTC and WNS, FLY91 has already secured its first set of routes under the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN, which intends to put scheduled passenger services into at least 50 unserved regional airports and roll out approximately 1,000 new regional routes. FLY91, which started commercial operations on March 18, 2024, will operate a fleet of turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft from its home base of Goa's Manohar International Airport.

ABOUT IBS SOFTWARE

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise, hospitality, and energy resources industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air-cargo management. Across the hospitality sector, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call center, booking engine, loyalty and distribution. For the tour & cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. Across the energy & resources industry, we provide logistics management solutions that cover logistics planning, operations & accommodation management. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software operates from 17 offices across the world.

Further information can be found at www.ibsplc.com Follow us: Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

About FLY91:

FLY91 (Just Udo Aviation Private Limited) is a pure play regional airline headquartered in Goa, that strives to enhance air connectivity across tier 2 and tier 3 cities in India. Founded by industry veterans and backed by professional funding, FLY91 is committed to enhance last mile air connectivity and will connect over 50 cities across India in the next five years. As part of this plan, FLY91 will induct 30 aircraft into its fleet which will be based at multiple hubs across the country. This vision is reflected in its selection of ATR 72-600 aircraft, which is a robust & established choice for safe, efficient and sustainable operations for regional airlines globally. For more information, please refer to www.fly91.in .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377164/Fly91.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169353/IBS_Software_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/indias-regional-airline-carrier-fly91-partners-with-ibs-software-to-democratise-air-travel-across-india-302105366.html