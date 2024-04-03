Researchers at UT Austin have secured grant funds from the US Department of Energy to produce hydrogen fuel from rocks in an emissions-free process. Researchers from the University of Texas at Austin are researching methods to produce hydrogen fuel from iron-rich rocks in an emissions-free process. The university received a $1. 7 million grant from the Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The university is partnering with the University of Wyoming's School of Energy Resources on the project. Today, most hydrogen in the United States is produced by burning natural ...

