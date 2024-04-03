3E, the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions for chemical and workplace safety, product stewardship, and sustainable supply chains, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Quick-FDS, the leading provider of workplace safety solutions in France. The acquisition of Quick-FDS from WEKA Group further expands 3E's presence in Europe and establishes a leading position in the French market in particular.

Quick-FDS partners with both global manufacturers and downstream users of chemical products, providing mission-critical solutions that enable improved regulatory compliance and workplace safety. The Company has developed a highly specialized knowledge base and resource library of Safety Data Sheets ("SDS"), allowing many of the world's largest companies to comply with both local and global regulatory pressures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Quick-FDS' team, clients and partners into the broader 3E organization. Expanding in the French market has been a high priority for 3E and we are excited to accelerate our growth in the country through the combination of two industry-leading businesses," said Greg Gartland, Chief Executive Officer of 3E. "This combination further solidifies 3E as the global leader in SDS management, empowering clients to improve chemical and workplace safety in a world with increasingly complex regulations."

Deep knowledge and understanding of continuously evolving regulations have become critical for companies in and adjacent to the chemical industry. REACH regulations in the EU require all suppliers of chemicals to provide a unique Safety Data Sheet for each chemical substance to their customers. Quick-FDS' market-leading solution enables compliance with REACH and a variety of other EU regulations, allowing customers to execute on their strategic goals while adhering to increasingly stringent requirements.

Robin Dualé, Managing Director of WEKA Group in France, said "This combination represents a significant milestone in the EHS&S industry, bringing together two of the most sophisticated providers of SDS management, workplace safety, and product stewardship solutions in Europe. The breadth of solutions that the combined company will be able to provide to clients is unparalleled, allowing for more informed decisions while reducing regulatory risks consistently, efficiently, and confidently."

"This combination is highly strategic as 3E continues to expand its presence in Europe and across the globe," added JP O'Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer at 3E. "With the combined strengths and capabilities of both 3E and Quick-FDS, we remain deeply committed to offering safety and compliance solutions to our clients and will be able to provide greater value and expertise as we serve an expanding global customer base."

3E has been active in strategic acquisition efforts since its separation from Verisk, having acquired Toxnot, Chemycal, ChemChain, and now Quick-FDS since March of 2022.

Shearman Sterling LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP serve as the legal advisors to 3E. WEKA Group and Quick-FDS are advised by Carlsquare (M&A) and Astura (Legal).

About Quick-FDS

Quick-FDS provides digital workflow solutions related to Safety Data Sheet management to help manufacturers and end-users along the full supply chain for chemical products comply with global regulations, including European REACH. Quick-FDS' historical success is driven by tight integration with compliance-related workflows throughout the chemical and specialty materials sector. Global chemical manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers strongly endorse Quick-FDS as a true partner within their broader regulatory strategy.

About 3E

For more than 35 years the world's leading companies have trusted 3E to provide the intelligent compliance solutions they need to ensure safety and sustainability. Unmatched Environmental, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S) and product compliance expertise empowers clients to improve chemical and workplace safety, product safety and stewardship and supply chain transparency. 3E is deeply committed to serving its more than 5,000 customers worldwide, representing a wide variety of industries and including the world's largest chemical manufacturers, retailers and pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at www.3Eco.com

About WEKA Group

WEKA Group is a diversified group of media companies and a leading provider of specialist information and advanced education with 15 operational companies in Germany, Austria, and France. WEKA Group's media-neutral content is offered in all common formats and reaches highly diversified niche markets across all industries. WEKA Group is headquartered in Kissing, Germany, and employs approximately 1,000 employees.

