GlobeNewswire
03.04.2024 | 09:46
Economic & Statistical Research: Monthly Report - Equity Trading by Company and Instrument March 2024

Share turnover for the month (incl. the past 12-month) and market cap end of
month, by company. 


Turnover per day, volume and number of trades
The number of days, in percent, the stock has been traded the actual month.
Spread in percent
Liquidity group (A,B and C)

This report will give an overview of trading in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen
and Iceland.



For more information, comments or questions please contact:

Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1209183
