PV modules, inverters, charge controllers, batteries and cables intended for rooftop solar systems will benefit from exemptions from customs duties until 2025. Cameroon's government has decided to exempt from customs duties the imports of the PV components needed to build rooftop PV systems. The new provisions, introduced in the country's 2024 Finance Law published on Dec. 19, 2023, are now backed by a circular from Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze. He signed a definitive list of goods and equipment covered. Consultant Albert Léonard Dikoume said in January that the total exemption from customs ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...