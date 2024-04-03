AlzeCure Pharma: AlzeCure Presents New Data Regarding the TrkA-NAM Pain Project at IASP 2024

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR)(FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO:ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops candidate drugs for CNS diseases, focusing on Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that an abstract on its preclinical project TrkA-NAM against osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain conditions has been accepted for presentation at the IASP 2024 World Congress on Pain in Amsterdam on August 5-9.

The abstract, titled Pharmacological Effects of ACD137, a Potent and Selective Negative Allosteric Modulator of TrkA , will be presented at the global pain conference IASP 2024 World Congress on Pain by Pontus Forsell, project leader and Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure. The other authors include Gunnar Nordvall, Maria Backlund, Veronica Lidell, Azita Rasti, Cristina Parrado-Fernandez, Johan Sandin and Märta Segerdahl.

The presentation includes new preclinical results describing the properties of the recently selected drug candidate for TrkA-NAM, ACD137. The data show that the substance is a potent and selective negative modulator of NGF/TrkA signaling in cell-based assays. New data in several different preclinical pain models also show clear and significant analgesic effects of ACD137.

"The target mechanism in the project has strong validation in pain, both preclinically and clinically, and our new drug candidate ACD137 in the TrkA-NAM program is a very good example of the highly potent and selective substances that we have developed in the project. ACD137 shows very good pain relief in preclinical models in vivo, and these new data provide a clear validation of our research and development platform", said Pontus Forsell, Head of Discovery and Research at AlzeCure.

"The new results show that ACD137 is a very promising drug candidate with clear pain-relieving effects. The fact that the target mechanism is also not linked to the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids is of course also important for future approval," said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

"Interest in TrkA-NAM has also increased further after Asahi Kasei recently started its phase 2b study with AK-1830 against knee osteoarthritis, which validates AlzeCure's project, where we developed molecules that are even more potent and selective than AK-1830," he continued.

The abstract and the poster will be available on AlzeCure's website after the presentation (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease, as well as for depression treatment. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions, alternatively partnership, with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

About TrkA-NAM

The TrkA-NAM project, which is in research phase, is focused on the treatment of pain. The target mechanism, NGF / TrkA signaling, is well-validated both preclinically and clinically and provides a promising alternative to new analgesics without the side effects and addiction problems observed with opioids. Substances developed in the project have recently been shown to also have anti-inflammatory properties.

For the TrkA-NAM drug project, we have leveraged our knowledge concerning the underlying biology for the NeuroRestore platform in order to develop new compounds that focus on providing pain relief in conditions associated with severe pain.

The goal of the project is to develop a small-molecule TrkA-negative allosteric modulator for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and other severe pain disorders. The global osteoarthritis market is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025, from USD 7.3 billion in 2020. Growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increasing occurrence of osteoarthritis, the growing aging population, and an increase in the number of sports injuries. Over 400 million people worldwide suffer from painful and activity-limiting osteoarthritis of the hip or knee. Many patients experience insufficient pain relief or side effects with current treatment, which today usually consist of NSAIDs or opiates and there is a great need for more effective and better tolerated drugs in this field.

