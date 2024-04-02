Pulmonx Corporation: Pulmonx Announces Appointment of Mehul Joshi as Chief Financial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) ("Pulmonx" or the "Company"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced the appointment of Mehul Joshi as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 3, 2024. He succeeds John McKune, who has served as the Company's Interim Chief Financial Officer since October 10, 2023, and will transition to his prior role as Vice President, Corporate Controller.



"Mehul is an exceptionally accomplished financial executive and I am excited to welcome him to our leadership team. His proven track record of leading global finance teams within large, diversified companies makes him the right fit for Pulmonx as we continue to execute on our multifaceted growth strategies and I look forward to working closely with him," said Steve Williamson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would also like to thank John McKune for stepping into the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer and for his continued leadership on the finance team."

"I am thrilled to join Pulmonx as Chief Financial Officer at this exciting time for the company," stated Mehul Joshi. "I look forward to working alongside Steve and the rest of the team and leveraging my operational experience to advance the company's goal of expanding patient access to life-changing Zephyr Valve treatment while delivering shareholder value."

About Mehul Joshi

Mehul Joshi brings over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting and strategic planning having served in leadership roles across companies such as Gilead Sciences, Inc., ResMed Inc., and most recently, as Chief Financial Officer of PhenomeX Inc., (formerly Berkeley Lights), prior to its acquisition by Bruker in 2023. Prior to PhenomeX Inc., Mr. Joshi served in multiple senior finance roles of increasing responsibility at ResMed, including most recently, as Senior Vice President, Finance & Head of Global FP&A. During his eleven years at ResMed, Mr. Joshi played an integral role in reengineering the global finance teams to drive revenue growth and operating leverage. Prior to that, Mr. Joshi was Senior Director, Operations Finance at Gilead Sciences where he served across various roles for eight years. Mr. Joshi holds a Bachelor of Arts from Rutgers University and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx's Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a "breakthrough device." The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

