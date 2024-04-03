Sientra, Inc.: Sientra Announces Completion and Winning Bidders of its Section 363 Sales Auction

Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC is the successful bidder for certain assets used in Sientra's breast reconstruction and augmentation business



Nuance Intermediary, LLC is the successful bidder for substantially all of the assets used in Sientra's BIOCORNEUM scar treatment business

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. ("Sientra" or the "Company") announced that, following the completion of its Section 363 sales auction, Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC ("Tiger") has been declared the successful bidder for certain of the assets of Sientra used in its breast reconstruction and augmentation business. As consideration for the acquisition, Tiger will pay a cash consideration of $42.5 million as well as assume certain liabilities of the Company, including up to $7 million in cure costs for certain assumed contracts, all the Company's warranties for breast implants sold prior to the closing date, and all of the Company's customer contracts.

Sientra also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Nuance Intermediary, LLC ("Nuance"), pursuant to which Nuance will acquire substantially all the assets of Sientra used in its BIOCORNEUM business. As consideration for the acquisition, Nuance will pay a cash consideration of $8 million as well as assume certain liabilities of the Company, including cure costs for certain assumed contracts.

Both transactions are subject to the approval of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware at a hearing currently scheduled for April 10, 2024, and other customary closing conditions. All breast implant warranties under Sientra's current warranty programs will be honored through closing.

Sientra announced its intent to pursue an expedited sale of its business under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code following filing for Chapter 11 protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware on February 12, 2024.

Sientra is represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones as legal counsel, Stifel / Miller Buckfire as investment banker, and Berkeley Research Group, LLC as financial advisor. Court filings and information about Sientra's Chapter 11 case can be found at a website maintained by the claims agent Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC at https://dm.epiq11.com/Sientra.

Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC is represented by Blank Rome LLP as legal counsel and H.C. Wainwright & Co. as investment banker. Tiger Aesthetics Medical is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tiger Biosciences. Tiger Biosciences acts as a parent company to a distinguished and growing portfolio of medical science and innovation companies, including wound care, regenerative medicine, and aesthetic subsidiaries.

Nuance Intermediary, LLC, an investment of Nuance Holdings LLC, as well as the owner of Nuance Medical, is represented by Ferguson Braswell Fraser Kubasta PC as legal counsel.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Sientra is a surgical aesthetics company focused on empowering people to change their lives through increased self-confidence and self-respect. Backed by unrivaled clinical and safety data, Sientra's platform of products includes a comprehensive portfolio of round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth-generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, the ground-breaking AlloX2®breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integrated drain technology, alongside our single port tissue expander DERMASPAN designed to enable a gentler, more predictable expansion, the next-generation AlloX2Pro, the first FDA-cleared MRI-compatible tissue expander, the Viality with AuraClens enhanced viability fat transfer system, the SimpliDerm® Human Acellular Dermal Matrix, and BIOCORNEUM the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company's investor relations website at www.sientra.com. To learn more about Sientra, visit our website and follow Sientra on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Tiger Biosciences

Tiger BioSciences is a pioneering force in the field of regenerative medicine, dedicated to maximizing the potential of human tissue. As a leader in tissue engineering and processing, we are driving innovation and transforming the future of medical science. Our mission is to harness the power of biotechnology and leverage the incredible possibilities within human tissue to shape a brighter future for patients worldwide. Tiger BioSciences leads the way in cutting-edge advancements in regenerative therapies. Our portfolio spans the entire spectrum of modern tissue engineering, from idea conception and pre-clinical research to processing and compliant distribution. At Tiger BioSciences, we are united by a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical science and improving the lives of patients. Our teams of dedicated experts are passionate about making a difference and delivering innovative solutions that revolutionize wound care, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine.

About Nuance Medical

Nuance Medical, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nuance Intermediary, LLC, is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, and is a leading designer, developer and marketer of branded and private label medical products. The company was formed in 2013 to develop innovative products in under-served, niche markets in the healthcare sector. Nuance Medical's capabilities include product development, distribution, sales and marketing expertise, and deep relationships with healthcare distributors. To learn more about Nuance Medical's acquisition of BIOCORNEUM, visit www.nuancemedical.com/biocorneum.

Forward-Looking Statements

