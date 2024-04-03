Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024
Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466
03.04.24
08:03 Uhr
0,685 Euro
-0,015
-2,14 %
Hotels/Tourismus
OMX Baltic 10
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
03.04.2024 | 08:06
As Tallink Grupp Statistics For March 2024 And Q1 2024

In March 2024 AS Tallink Grupp transported 408,761 passengers, which is a 14.9% increase compared to March 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 8.9% to 29,672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.5% to 54,205 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of 2024 (January-March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,102,738 passengers, which is a 5.0% increase compared to the same period a year ago. The number of cargo units decreased by 2.1% to 84,950 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 3.3% to 152,436 units in the same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for March 2024 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

March 2024March 2023ChangeQ1 2024Q1 2023Change
Passengers408,761355,78714.9%1,102,7381,049,7775.0%
Finland-Sweden102,91098,1984.8%278,944311,596-10.5%
Estonia-Finland263,414220,02219.7%718,522627,20914.6%
Estonia-Sweden42,43737,56713.0%105,272110,972-5.1%
Cargo Units29,67232,566-8.9%84,95086,732-2.1%
Finland-Sweden2,9472,9151.1%9,1858,7085.5%
Estonia-Finland23,11524,211-4.5%64,30963,8210.8%
Estonia-Sweden3,6105,440-33.6%11,45614,203-19.3%
Passenger Vehicles54,20555,616-2.5%152,436157,639-3.3%
Finland-Sweden3,2852,89613.4%9,0569,828-7.9%
Estonia-Finland48,97350,689-3.4%138,043142,465-3.1%
Estonia-Sweden1,9472,031-4.1%5,3375,346-0.2%

FINLAND-SWEDEN

The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Kapellskär route. The cruise vessel Silja Symphony did not operate on the route for 2 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA-FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle services of MyStar and Megastar as well as the operation of the cruise ferry Victoria I. The shuttle vessel Megastar did not operate on the route for 6 days due to scheduled maintenance. The shuttle vessel Oscar Wilde (formerly Star) stopped operating on the Tallinn-Helsinki route in May 2023 due to long-term charter agreement.

ESTONIA-SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär route by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


