Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.04.2024 | 10:36
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting Interim Review

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: API), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant:abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:General Blocklisting
Period of return:From:28 July 2023To:28 January 2024
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:12,825,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):0
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:12,825,000
Name of contact:Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:01481 745001

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

abrdnJason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager)0131 372 161907703 695490
Winterflood Investment TrustsGraeme CatonNeil Langford020 3100 0000

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.