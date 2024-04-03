abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Blocklisting Interim Review

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: API), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.

Name of applicant: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited Name of scheme: General Blocklisting Period of return: From: 28 July 2023 To: 28 January 2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return: 12,825,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 12,825,000

Name of contact: Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 01481 745001

- Ends -

