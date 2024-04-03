abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 03
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Blocklisting Interim Review
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: API), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
|Name of applicant:
|abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
|Name of scheme:
|General Blocklisting
|Period of return:
|From:
|28 July 2023
|To:
|28 January 2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:
|12,825,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|0
|Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|12,825,000
|Name of contact:
|Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01481 745001
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
|abrdnJason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager)
|0131 372 161907703 695490
|Winterflood Investment TrustsGraeme CatonNeil Langford
|020 3100 0000