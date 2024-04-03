



Original-Research: Knaus Tabbert AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Knaus Tabbert AG

Company Name: Knaus Tabbert AG

ISIN: DE000A2YN504



Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse

Recommendation: Kaufen

from: 03.04.2024

Target price: EUR86

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Ellis Acklin



First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 86,00.

Zusammenfassung:

Ein Produktionsschub sorgte 2023 für Umsatzwachstum (+37% J/J) und eine EBITDA-Steigerung von 76%. Beide Kennzahlen lagen nahe an unseren Schätzungen und dem Konsens. Der Auftragsbestand blieb bei beruhigenden 66% des für 2023 ausgewiesenen Umsatzes, und das Unternehmen will sich auf die Steigerung des Cashflows konzentrieren, indem es die Bilanz nach dem Produktionsschub 'bereinigt'. Der Wohnmobilhersteller gewinnt weiterhin Marktanteile und wird noch in diesem Jahr eine neue Marke einführen, die dazu beitragen soll, die marktführende Position zu verteidigen. Das Management möchte die Aktionäre mit einer deutlich höheren Dividende von EUR2,90 (2022: EUR1,50) belohnen, die das gute Ergebnis widerspiegelt. Auch wenn das Umsatzwachstum 2024 nicht an das aufsehenerregende Ergebnis von 2023 heranreichen wird, sehen wir kurz- und mittelfristig viele Gründe, optimistisch zu sein. Wir stufen KTA weiterhin mit Kaufen ein und bestätigen das Kursziel von EUR86.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Knaus Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 86.00 price target.



Abstract:

A production surge spurred 2023 revenue growth (+37%) and EBITDA expansion (+76%). Both KPIs were close to FBe and the street. The order backlog remained at a reassuring 66% of reported 2023 sales and the company wants to focus on boosting cash flows by 'cleaning up' the balance sheet after the production surge. The RV maker continues to gain market share and will launch a new brand later this year, which should help defend top market share rankings. KTA brass also wants to reward shareholders with a much higher dividend EUR2.9 (2022: EUR1.5) reflecting the strong bottom line. While 2024 revenue growth will not match the splashy 2023 KPI, we see plenty of reasons to be optimistic over the short- and midterm. We are Buy-rated on KTA with an EUR86 TP.



