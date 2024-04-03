Bluebolt Outdoor has supplied benches powered by off-grid solar to a university in California. From pv magazine USA California State University - Dominguez Hills has new benches powered by off-grid solar on its campus, supplied by Bluebolt Outdoor LLC. The benches provide off-grid wireless charging for student devices like phones and tablets and include a Wi-Fi access point. They have integrated LED lighting, USB charging ports, and a double-sided poster display space. The benches also contain environmental sensors to monitor air quality, along with flood and fire detection. Image: Bluebolt Outdoor ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...