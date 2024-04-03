Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ausbruch? Innocan Pharma zeigt 6X Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917251 | ISIN: FR0000053837 | Ticker-Symbol: AJY
Stuttgart
03.04.24
10:30 Uhr
23,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAMIR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAMIR SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
03.04.2024 | 11:23
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALTAMIR: Altamir's 2023 Universal Registration Document is available

Paris, 3 April 2024 - Altamir's 2023 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 3 April 2024.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

  • The 2023 annual financial report;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • Description of the share buyback programme.

This document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations réglementées https://www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available at the Company's headquarters:

61, rue des Belles-Feuilles - 75116 Paris (France).

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Annual Shareholders' Meeting23 April 2024
NAV as of 31/03/202416 May 2024, post-trading
H1 2024 earnings and NAV as of 30/06/202412 September 2024, post-trading

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of €1.3 billion. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax Partners, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in LBO and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2's and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJlsZpycZ2acmWmfZ8lnaGNnZ2llyJTGmmSclJabYsqZb3JhnJtjnJmeZnFlnmVu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84908-cp-mise-a-dispo-urd-2023_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.