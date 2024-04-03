Britvic plc: SIP Block listing Interim Review

DJ SIP Block listing Interim Review

Britvic plc (BVIC ) SIP Block listing Interim Review 03-Apr-2024 / 09:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCKLISTING INTERIM REVIEW The Financial Conduct Authority To: 3 April 2024 Date: Britvic plc 1. Name of applicant: LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Britvic Share 2. Name of Scheme: Incentive Plan From: 26 September 2023 3. Period of Return: To: 2 April 2024 4. Balance under Scheme from Previous Return: 1,550,860 Amount by which the block scheme has been increased (if the scheme has been 5. increased since the date of the last return): 0 Number of securities issued/allotted at end of period: 6. 0 Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 7. 1,550,860 Number and Class of Securities originally listed and the date of admission: 8. 2,500,000 Ordinary shares of 20p each 14 February 2006 Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period: 9. 249,478,964 Mollie Stoker, Company Secretary Name of Contact / Signed by: For and on behalf of Britvic plc Breakspear Park, Breakspear Way, Address of Contact: Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire HP2 4TZ +44 (0)1442 284 400 Telephone Number:

