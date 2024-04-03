Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (the "Company") (Paris:GFC) are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 25, 2024 from 3pm (CET)

at Hotel Kimpton St Honoré Paris, 20 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.29 on March 6, 2024.

The invitation to attend, presenting the agenda and useful information on the conditions for the organization of the Combined General Meeting and how to take part in it, was published in the BALO and the French legal announcements journal "Actu-Juridique.fr" on April 3, 2024.

The preparatory documents for this Combined General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable. The documents covered under Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to titres&bourse@gecina.fr until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Combined General Meeting on April 25, 2024, i.e. April 20, 2024. For bearer shareholders, a certificate confirming registration in the securities accounts for bearer shares held by an authorized intermediary must be submitted to exercise this right.

Shareholders will be able to follow the Combined General Meeting on the Company's website: www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of €575,031,457.50

Registered office: 14-16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris France

Paris trade and companies register: 592 014 476

